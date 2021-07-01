Live Blog: Happily Ever After Fireworks Return to Disney

Tonight, the Happily Ever After fireworks show is planned to return to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, and we’re covering it live.

The show begins at 9:15 p.m. EDT. According to AccuWeather, there is a chance of thunderstorms in the Orlando area. The Florida show was halted for more than a year.

Snopes.com has been covering the world of Disney since 1994, and this occasion calls for a live blog celebration.

Live Video of Happily Ever After

Watch this space tonight for links to live coverage of the Happily Ever After fireworks show at Magic Kingdom. Should there be any technical difficulties, links will be posted after the show ends so that it can be replayed.

Until the fireworks begin, see our live updates below

Live Updates

Refresh this page throughout the day to see new entries below. The show begins at 9:15 p.m. EDT.

Here’s what’s happening around TikTok and the Magic Kingdom today. All times are EDT.

5:27 p.m. EDT – We came across a video from @tinkerbail_.

The video said: “Imagine how many people are already line up to watch Happily Ever After return at the Magic Kingdom, or are trying a Mickey pretzel for the first time and realizing it is the superior form of pretzel, or are choosing their kyber crystal at Savi’s Workshop, or are singing along to ‘It’s a Small World’ with their toddler, or are spraining their ankle in the tracks on Main Street, U.S.A.”

4:13 p.m. EDT – TikTok user @thedisneykiki posted a video from Casey’s Corner in Magic Kingdom. According to her bio, she indicated she’ll be live for the Happily Ever After fireworks show tonight at 9:15 p.m. EDT.

3:32 p.m. EDT – All ready to go for tonight’s fireworks show is TikTok user @allywoodstudios, who posted a video celebrating the return of Happily Ever After.

1:10 p.m. EDT – TikTok user @shannonkittner posted a video from Space Mountain … where the lights were on.

The ride normally takes place in the dark. The ride has some “orbs of light” and special effects, but guests aren’t supposed to be able to see much once it speeds up. The video was posted today but recorded a few days before.

12:32 p.m. EDT – TikTok user and travel vlogger @magicaltravelbyjen posted a view of Cinderella Castle from the top of Splash Mountain.

The castle is the home of the Happily Ever After fireworks show, which will begin at 9:15 p.m. EDT after not being publicly performed for well over a year. The video was recorded in the past but was reposted by @magicaltravelbyjen today.

12:22 p.m. EDT – Travel vlogger @lesleyetp arrived in Orlando to see Happily Ever After and to attend an Epcot dessert party.

10:56 a.m. EDT – Lynn Wolverton, aka @lynn_enchants_vacations, posted a tip for park guests visiting the Magic Kingdom who want to find a good spot to see the fireworks show, but also want to get a good view of Tinkerbell flying over the crowd.

She later posted a second video showing what it looks like to view Tinkerbell from that spot.

Cast Member Preview

Disney World rehearsed the Happily Ever After show several times before July 1, as some readers may have seen in various TikTok videos. There was even a special cast member preview on June 29 at 10:30 p.m.

Jordan Fisher, who sings the song “Happily Ever After” with Angie Keilhauer, surprised the crowd in another video posted by the @disneyparks TikTok channel.

A Reddit post also showed the special tickets that read: “Magic Kingdom Cast. Homecoming Ever After.” They also appeared in numerous TikTok videos.

Happily Ever After

On Disney World‘s official website, the Happily Ever After fireworks show is described like this: “Experience a truly grand finale to your day with the most spectacular fireworks show in Magic Kingdom history.”

At the beginning of the show, the narrator says: “And they all lived happily ever after. Each of us has a dream, a heart’s desire. It calls to us. And when we’re brave enough to listen, and bold enough to pursue, that dream will lead us on a journey to discover who we’re meant to be. All we have to do is look inside our hearts and unlock the magic within.”

The moment was recorded during the special cast member preview.

Disney reminds park guests that the show is subject to cancellation if there’s inclement weather.