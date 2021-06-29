Woman Engaged at Disney World Looking for Man Who Shot Video of the Proposal

A woman who recently got engaged in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort is looking for a person who was believed to have captured a video or photos of her family’s reactions during the magical proposal.

While the happy couple and their daughter have several photos and some video of the moment, other park guests likely caught moments they didn’t record. In an effort to find the mystery parkgoers, Disney Parks fans are banding together to get the word out in the Disney World Junkies Facebook Group and on TikTok.

We reached out to Angelica, better known on TikTok as @magicalily_x, to find out more about the proposal.

‘Help!!!’

On June 23, 2021, at 5:00 p.m., a man named Kyle went down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend, Angelica, in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort. In the emotional moment, she turned their 3-year-old daughter, Lily, so she could see what her dad was holding.

Angelica said yes.

In the aftermath of the Disney proposal in the place known as “the most magical place on earth,” she is searching for a group of people who appeared to be taking a video or photos of the moment. One man appeared to perhaps be taking a landscape video or series of photographs.

From their angle, the mystery Disney guests would have captured the reactions of family members during the proposal.

“Hello Disney people,” @magicalily_x said. “I have a very small request. I got engaged in Magic Kingdom on Wednesday (June 23) and I am searching for the people in the background of this picture. Looks like they were either taking a video or some pictures of our group celebrating our engagement. So please help spread the word.”

A Magical Proposal

We asked Angelica what it was like both before and after Kyle went down on one knee to propose in Disney World. She told us in an email: “My legs were shaking while we were standing there getting the pictures taken because it was in the back of my mind that he MAY be proposing!”

“I’ve thought this during every Disney trip we’ve taken together though (this was our 6th trip together!) so I was trying not to get my hopes up! Then when he finally did it, I was so happy & just wanted our daughter Lily to understand what was happening!!!”

As for finding the people who may have caught her family on video, she said: “I wish I caught my family’s reactions but I was so focused on Lily and Kyle! This is why I’m hopeful to find if this person was taking pictures or a video! My mom, dad, siblings, aunt, uncle, and cousins were all there celebrating so I would love to see the group shot!!!”

Cinderella Castle

Marriage proposals are a common sight at Disney World, especially in front of Cinderella Castle. Disney describes the castle as an “enchanting edifice” that is “the symbol of Magic Kingdom park.”

A Fairytale Come to Life Cinderella Castle welcomes you to a magical world where dreams come true. The 189-foot landmark boasts lofty spires and ornate turrets and is the gateway to Fantasyland. Surrounded by a tranquil moat, the grounds offer an array of picture-perfect photo ops. Explore lush lawns, gardens, and Cinderella’s own wishing well. Inside the Castle View exquisite handcrafted glass mosaics that tell the classic story of Cinderella’s rise from orphan to princess. Then, enjoy an elegant meal at Cinderella’s Royal Table. Be sure to reserve a table in advance for this one-of-a-kind dining experience.

If readers have a helpful tip for Angelica, feel free to reach out on TikTok. Alternatively, readers can contact us.

More from the magical proposal in Disney World can be found on Angelica’s TikTok channel.