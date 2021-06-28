Disney World’s Ducklings Featured in New TikTok Videos

The world of Disney has been celebrating some tiny new arrivals. Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, recently welcomed the birth of ducklings at its Magic Kingdom, Epcot, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Magic Kingdom

On June 26, 2021, TikTok user @medtechmel posted a new video that showed four ducklings running around Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

The video appeared to be recorded near the Partners Statue, which features Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, in front of Cinderella Castle.

It featured the popular TikTok song, “Into the Thick of It,” which is from the children’s cartoon, “The Backyardigans.”

The same family of Disney ducklings might also have been spotted a few days earlier by @emilycoleyeah, who also posted a video.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Over in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, at least seven ducklings were spotted by TikTok user @yvonneclar, who wrote: “Went to Animal Kingdom and saw these babies! I love ducklings.” The video was posted on May 28.

Ducklings are a much different sighting in Disney’s Animal Kingdom than what was later seen over at the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail. On June 24, a video was posted that showed a group of gorillas surrounding a snake that had entered the enclosure.

Epcot

Ducklings were also spotted over at Disney World’s Epcot in a video that was uploaded on May 19.

“Tell me you’re in Mexico without telling me you’re in Mexico,” a commenter posted. This referred to the fact that the video appeared to be shot in the Mexico-themed area of Epcot.

TikTok user @briantreks, who posted the video, captioned it with: “Best Disney World meet and greet!”

The Disney Ducks

Ducks and their offspring are not a new addition to the Disney World theme parks, as shown by a February 2020 video that captured a whopping 14 ducklings on camera.

The official Disney Parks blog also once posted a story about the resort’s ducks in 2013.

Have you ever noticed the ducks that reside within our parks at the Walt Disney World Resort? I’ve often watched them while dining outside at Casey’s Corner at Magic Kingdom Park and wondered what a wonderful life they must have living within a Disney theme park. One of our video producers, Joan Peabody, had the same thought, and recently took a camera out to capture a journey one duck family makes each day. Just as the park is about to open, the mother and her offspring take a walk down Main Street, U.S.A. – a natural behavior that this duo has been practicing for a few months now. Check it out.

The video was available on YouTube.

In sum, it appears that ducks and ducklings are all around Walt Disney World Resort, including one named Donald.