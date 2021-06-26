BREAKING: Police in Utah Find Girl After Surveillance Vid Shows Suspected Abduction

Police in the city of South Salt Lake in Utah said they have found both a female victim and the person of interested in what was a suspected kidnapping at a convenience store on the evening of June 25, 2021. Disturbing surveillance video of the incident went viral, showing the young woman or girl being carried away against her will.

Police issued a brief AMBER alert on the morning of June 26, 2021, saying they were looking for a white male in his 20s or 30s driving a 1990 Nissan Pathfinder. But hours after issuing the emergency alert, police said they had found both the man and the girl, offering few details. They did not provide the age of the victim.

“Both individuals involved have been located. Additional details will be available later,” South Salt Lake police wrote on Facebook. A police department representative declined to provide further information when reached by phone by Snopes.

South Salt Lake police posted the video on their Facebook page. In the video, the girl can be seen running across the parking lot of a convenience store and hiding under a truck. She was then grabbed by a man who threw her over his shoulder as she struggled and called for help:

We will update this story when we have further information.