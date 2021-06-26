Police: Man Drowned Trying to Retrieve Golf Ball

New York State Police announced they are investigating the drowning death of a 90-year-old man at a golf course in Sullivan, a town east of Syracuse.

In a news release dated June 24, 2021, police said their initial investigations determined the death was an accidental drowning. Police said Alan Goldberg was trying to retrieve a golf ball and fell into murky water that was 8-feet deep. An autopsy to determine the official cause of death is pending.

According to local news reports, Goldberg was an attorney from the upstate New York town of Fayetteville and worked at a law firm in Syracuse.

In February 2021, another elderly man drown while attempting to retrieve a golf ball from water. Hermilo Jazmines, 74, was found submerged in a pond at East Lake Woodlands Country Club in Oldsmar, Florida, by emergency responders.