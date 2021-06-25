University of Alabama Police Car Hit by Golf Ball in TikTok Video

In a bit of odd news, on June 24 a TikTok video began to go viral that showed a man with a golf club hitting a ball that struck a University of Alabama police car. It appeared to be an accident.

The video was posted by the @egg77423 TikTok account.

In the TikTok video, the man swings the golf club and the ball then strikes the police car. After it hits the car, the ball can be seen next to the front wheel, bouncing from left to right. After the man realizes it hit the police car, he turns around and appears to be shocked.

“What exactly were you aiming for in the first place?,” asked a TikTok user. The comment had more than 50,000 likes.

“Sir, where did you expect that to go if the police car didn’t intercept it?” said another person. The ball appeared to be hit rather low to the ground.

It was unclear why the man was hitting a ball with a golf club in a residential neighborhood.

While it sounded like a normal, heavy golf ball when it struck the University of Alabama police car, it’s possible that the golf ball was a light, hollow Wiffle-style ball made of plastic. Such golf balls do not travel as far as heavier and more dangerous regular golf balls.

The top comment with well over 200,000 likes joked: “Don’t worry. The golf ball was white.”

Another TikTok user said: “The instant regret on his face lol.”

One person had a different take on the video: “Ahh so nice. The cop saved that person’s house.”

Others joked that the man, who might have been a college student, might have been arrested. “Y’all laughing this guy is probably in prison right now,” a commenter said.

We reached out to the TikTok user to learn more about what happened after the video ended, and will update this story should we hear back.