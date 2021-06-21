Doritos Announces a Strawberries and Cream Flavor Chip?

A strawberries and cream social media post from Doritos may be more about tennis than tortilla chips.

On June 18, 2021, the UK social media accounts for Doritos, Frito-Lay’s brand of flavored tortilla chips, issued posts on its Instagram and Twitter social media accounts to announce an unusual and improbable new flavor of chip — Strawberries and Cream.

“Strawberries & Cream Doritos, you didn’t ask for them, but you’ll definitely want to try them,” said a tweet accompanied by a picture of the new Strawberries and Cream packaging:

Indeed, we found no commenters who admitted to asking for Strawberries and Cream flavor Doritos, but plenty who questioned whether the post was some sort of joke or prank:

Given that only the UK social media accounts for Doritos (and not their U.S. counterparts) issued such posts, we assume that the announcement was a promotional gimmick tied to the upcoming Wimbledon tennis tournament in London, at which the consumption of strawberries and cream is a long-standing tradition.