Doritos Announces a Strawberries and Cream Flavor Chip?

On June 18, 2021, the UK social media accounts for Doritos, Frito-Lay’s brand of flavored tortilla chips, issued posts on its Instagram and Twitter social media accounts to announce an unusual and improbable new flavor of chip — Strawberries and Cream.

“Strawberries & Cream Doritos, you didn’t ask for them, but you’ll definitely want to try them,” said a tweet accompanied by a picture of the new Strawberries and Cream packaging:

Strawberries & Cream Doritos, you didn’t ask for them, but you’ll definitely want to try them 👀 pic.twitter.com/uVYIdEla5n — Doritos (@DoritosUK) June 18, 2021

Indeed, we found no commenters who admitted to asking for Strawberries and Cream flavor Doritos, but plenty who questioned whether the post was some sort of joke or prank:

Its not April 1st where you guys are is it? — T00G3Y (@T00G3Y) June 18, 2021

Is this a joke? This can’t work surely but also… pic.twitter.com/oG58er8BIc — Ashley (@AshleyMaidens) June 18, 2021

Given that only the UK social media accounts for Doritos (and not their U.S. counterparts) issued such posts, we assume that the announcement was a promotional gimmick tied to the upcoming Wimbledon tennis tournament in London, at which the consumption of strawberries and cream is a long-standing tradition.