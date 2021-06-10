Yes, Jeffrey Toobin Has Returned to CNN After Zoom Call Incident

After a months-long absence, Jeffrey Toobin is back on CNN, as of June 10, 2021.

Toobin serves as CNN’s chief legal analyst, but has been off the air since October 2020. At that time, Toobin was suspended from his job at The New Yorker for exposing himself and masturbating on a company Zoom call. He had also voluntarily taken leave from CNN.

Toobin addressed the issue with self-deprecating humor during an appearance with CNN host Alisyn Camerota upon his return to the cable network.

“Well obviously, I wasn’t thinking very well, or very much,” he stated. adding a bit later, “This was deeply moronic and indefensible.”

Toobin also stated he didn’t know that his camera was on during the call.

"You were caught masturbating on camera … to quote Jay Leno, 'What the hell were you thinking?'" Jeffrey Toobin says he "wasn't thinking" and apologizes to his family, those on Zoom call, and CNN colleagues. He says he's working to be a better person.

During his appearance with Camerota, Toobin apologized and said he had spent his months away trying to be a better person by going to therapy, working at a food bank and working on a new book. “It was wrong, it was stupid, and I’m trying to be a better person.”