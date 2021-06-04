Videos Show Leonardo DiCaprio on Set of New Scorsese Film

Leonardo DiCaprio is filming scenes for “Killers of the Flower Moon” in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Confirmation of the shooting came from a TikTok user who has frequently posted updates from the set. Osage News has also reported the news on many occasions.

The new film reunites the Academy Award-winner with Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese. It also stars Robert De Niro, another Academy Award-winner with a history of collaborating with Scorsese.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” does not currently have a release date.

The Story

According to IMDb, the plot involves a Native American tribe and J. Edgar Hoover. “Members of the Osage tribe in the United States are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s sparking a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover.”

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio meet with Osage cultural leaders to discuss ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ film. Scorsese also spoke of his plan to include details of Osage culture to paint a full, truthful picture of the time and the people.https://t.co/O3HvTTmpOi pic.twitter.com/jJg7cw9WPJ — Osage News (@OsageNews) February 25, 2021

In 2017, author David Grann wrote the book of the same name, “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.”

A still frame from the movie was recently released that led to ridicule of The New York Post, which claimed DiCaprio looked “unrecognizable.”

‘Sleeping with Leo’

A TikTok user known as Dr. V (@drvandtac) began her journey of following news regarding DiCaprio and the filming of “Killers of the Flower Moon” with quite the idea.

On April 7, Dr. V said she heard where DiCaprio had recently stayed in town and decided to rent the same house for fun. The initial video was viewed more than 142,000 times.

Sure enough, she checked in to the rental home and posted several tour videos.

As a gag, she even recorded herself in the same bed that DiCaprio was supposed to have slept in while he was in town. (He later returned to film scenes for the movie.)

While in the house, she posted that cars kept slowly driving by, supposedly because they thought DiCaprio was still staying there.

DiCaprio Spotted on Set

On or around May 21, Dr. V posted a video that purportedly showed DiCaprio rehearsing for a street scene:

According to a comment from Dr. V, the scene depicted Fairfax, Oklahoma, but was filmed in Pawhuska.

Another video from around May 28 showed DiCaprio arriving to the set of “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

The video may have been shot on the same day that the Osage News published a picture of Scorsese thanking the crew after wrapping a scene.

KOTFM FILMING PHOTOS: Onlookers from the community were allowed to watch a car race. After the scene was finished and was wrapped, famed director Martin Scorsese came out and applauded the crew's effort. All photos by BENNY POLACCA/Osage News pic.twitter.com/hVuLgVTlKS — Osage News (@OsageNews) May 29, 2021

Additional Filming Videos

On June 2, Dr. V posted her most comprehensive video to date. It appeared to show a number of extras and a parade scene being prepped for filming on Kihekah Avenue.

Filming continued on Kihekah Avenue on June 2. A parade scene was filmed for the upcoming, "Killers of the Flower Moon." People visiting Pawhuska got glimpses of the parade floats as it circled around the block to film additional takes. All photos by CODY HAMMER/Osage News pic.twitter.com/DoNg56clkx — Osage News (@OsageNews) June 2, 2021

There were also at least two other videos that showed “Killers of the Flower Moon” filming without DiCaprio.

DiCaprio and Scorsese previously worked together on 2002’s “Gangs of New York,” 2004’s “The Aviator,” 2006’s “The Departed,” 2010’s “Shutter Island,” and 2013’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Over the last two years, TikTok has become the home of early, behind-the-scenes videos from yet-to-be-released movies and TV shows. For example, we recently reported on similar TikTok videos that showed “Better Call Saul” filming at “Breaking Bad” locations for its final season. We also published a story about videos of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” filming in New York City.