A handful of park-goers at Universal Studios Hollywood got an unplanned behind-the-scenes look at “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey.”

When the ride broke down on May 11, 2021, the lights turned on. This revealed much of how the entire experience works, perhaps spoiling the visual effects for some guests.

TikTok user Eric Badique posted several videos that showed the inner workings of the ride.

Badique also posted a version of the same video without added music.

Stuck Upside Down and Sideways

According to comments, this was far from the first time the “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey” had broken down.

One commenter said: “Every time this ride breaks down I fear for the poor people stuck in all of the spiders or upside down/sideways on the Whomping Willow.”

Badique responded that you “could hear the people upside down shouting in pain.” Someone in one of the videos also joked that “the magic is ruined.”

Guests on the Universal Studios ride were purportedly stuck for around 30 minutes before they were brought back to the beginning. According to the videos, they were given express passes for the trouble.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

“Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey” is the main attraction inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter:

Enter through the towering castle gates and make your way down the familiar passageways and corridors of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Visit iconic locations such as Dumbledore’s office, the Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom, the Gryffindor common room, the Room of Requirement, and more. Then get ready to soar above the castle grounds as you join Harry Potter and his friends on an unforgettably thrilling adventure, coming face-to-face with an array of magical creatures. This amazing attraction uses groundbreaking, state-of-the-art technology (and a little magic) to create a one-of-a-kind ride.

The ride and the park area are also available to guests at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Studios Beijing.

Countless videos have been posted to YouTube that showed the ride in action:

“Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey” first debuted in Orlando in 2010.