Krispy Kreme Is Offering Island-Themed Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is transporting vacation-seeking fans to the islands via its all-new Island Time Collection – three tropics-inspired doughnuts – plus the return of the popular Key Lime Glazed doughnuts. No travel plans required!

Beginning today, doughnut lovers can find their island state of mind for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S. by enjoying the sweet flavors of the new:

Three tropics-inspired doughnuts are available for a limited time beginning May 17; Key Lime Glazed doughnuts return Friday, May 21 and 28.

Pina Colada Doughnut: An Original Glazed ® doughnut filled with Pina Colada-flavored Kreme, dipped in a Pina Colada-flavored icing, sprinkled with toasted coconut shreds and topped with a candied cherry.

Island Time Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut filled with classic Kreme, dipped in light blue icing and graham crumbs to resemble an Island, and topped with a palm tree.

Key Lime Pie Doughnut: A doughnut filled with Key Lime Kreme, dipped in lime green icing, topped with graham crumbs and a Kreme dollop.

“People have been dreaming about returning to summer vacations. Our new Island Time doughnuts will give everyone a sweet taste of the tropics,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Key Lime fans can enhance their sweet escape on “Key Lime Fridays,” May 21 and 28 only, when Krispy Kreme will offer both the Key Lime Glazed Doughnut and Key Lime Filled Doughnut – two returning fan-favorite tropical treats.



