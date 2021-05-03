TikTok Videos Show ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 Filming in NYC

TikTok user @mickmicknyc recently published several videos that purportedly showed “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” filming new episodes for Season 4. The videos appeared to be published in late April and early May. They showed the Amazon Prime Video series shooting scenes on the streets of New York City.

Some TikTok users might have thought that the videos showed a previous season being filmed. However, at least four of the five videos showed several people wearing protective masks during rehearsals. This meant that the videos did indeed show a new season underway — the third season was released in December 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the United States.

Shooting in Washington Square Park

In one of the videos, Alex Borstein, who won an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series” for the show, can be seen running across the park to a newsstand in Washington Square Park.

Extras push concession carts, carry milk in crates, and go about their day.

The first three seasons of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” took place in the late 1950s and early 1960s, although it’s unclear when Season 4 will be set.

Filming in West Village

Three more videos showed the cast and crew set up at 99 Bank Street, with Borstein and the lead of the show, Rachel Brosnahan, preparing for a scene.

The actors appeared to be rehearsing a scene that involved Brosnahan’s character, Miriam “Midge” Maisel, being pulled away from a confrontation.

A Long Shot on the Sidewalk

A fifth video showed Brosnahan, who won an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series” for the show, walking down a New York sidewalk.

Bystanders are visible in the background with masks as they watched the filming of the show. Brosnahan previously shared two photos of her in a plastic bubble when filming began in January 2021.

Season 4 Release Date

As of early May 2021, a release date for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 4 had not been announced. Readers who searched Google for the answer might see that the top of the search results page said “December 2021.” However, this information was simply pulled from a website that was speculating on when new episodes might arrive.

Season 1 released on March 17, 2017, Season 2 arrived on Dec. 5, 2018, and Season 3 episodes became available on Dec. 6, 2019. December 2021 is certainly a possibility, but there has been no official confirmation for Season 4’s release date.

In sum, it’s true that TikTok videos showed “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 4 filming on the streets of New York. They were not recycled from a past season.