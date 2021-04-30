T-Pain Posts Video Showing Him Shutting Down Racist Gamers

It was a moment to remember during a Call of Duty video game session. Musician, producer, and gaming aficionado Faheem Rasheed Najm, better known by his stage name T-Pain, was playing the first-person shooter game and streaming on Twitch when he got called racist slurs by other players. But he quickly turned the tables.

In a video that has gone viral, racist slurs and “f— Black Lives Matter” could be heard being muttered by other male players. (That audio is bleeped out in the video seen below.) T-Pain responded by jubilantly yelling “One of these motherf—ers is on that n—– shit, and I want all of them. I want every single f—-ing one of them!”

T-Pain got them, virtually. He took out the other players one-by-one in the video game and was declared the victor. “Stupid idiots,” he said at the end of the video, triumphantly sipping from his drink. T-Pain then posted an abbreviated version of the encounter to his TikTok account on April 29, 2021:

We were unable to locate the original video on T-Pain’s Twitch account, and it’s unclear whether Twitch took it down or T-Pain did. (Twitch typically deletes older broadcasts.) We reached out to Twitch for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

Celebrity news and gossip network TMZ surfaced a longer video version of what led up to and followed the moment in which the racial slurs were uttered.

This wasn’t the first time in recent days T-Pain had gone viral. He humorously recounted on Instagram in late April 2021 how he had been unaware of a message request folder on that platform, which had caused him to miss a large number of messages from other celebrities reaching out to him.