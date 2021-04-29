Former ’19 Kids and Counting’ Reality TV Star Josh Duggar Arrested in Arkansas

Former reality television star Josh Duggar was arrested by federal agents on April 29, 2021, according to jail records and news reports.

Duggar was booked at 1:14 p.m. local time in Washington County, in northwest Arkansas, according to online jail records. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals and is being held for a different federal agency, although the booking record doesn’t state which one.

We left a message with the U.S. Department of Justice seeking further information and will update this story when and if we hear back.

Per The Associated Press, “Duggar, 33, starred on TLC’s ’19 Kids and Counting’ until it was pulled from the network in 2015 over revelations Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.”

TMZ reported that U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents were seen in November 2019 at a car dealership where Duggar worked. Federal agents raided his office at that time as well.

The Duggars rose to prominence as culture warriors when matriarch Michelle Duggar recorded a robocall in 2014 opposing an anti-discrimination bill being considered by the city of Fayetteville, Arkansas, which would have provided protections for members of the LGBTQ community.