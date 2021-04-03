Rapper DMX Reportedly Hospitalized in Grave Condition After OD

According to TMZ, rapper DMX suffered a drug overdose Friday night was hospitalized with a poor prognosis:

Sources close to the rapper tell TMZ the OD occurred at his home at around 11 PM. Our sources say the overdose triggered a heart attack.

DMX was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York and is in the critical care unit. We’re told he has “some brain activity.” Another source says he’s in a “vegetative state” and doctors have cautioned he may not make it.