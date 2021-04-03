Rapper DMX Reportedly Hospitalized in Grave Condition After OD
This story is developing
The rapper, 50, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was at his New York home when he overdosed.
According to TMZ, rapper DMX suffered a drug overdose Friday night was hospitalized with a poor prognosis:
Sources close to the rapper tell TMZ the OD occurred at his home at around 11 PM. Our sources say the overdose triggered a heart attack.
DMX was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York and is in the critical care unit. We’re told he has “some brain activity.” Another source says he’s in a “vegetative state” and doctors have cautioned he may not make it.
