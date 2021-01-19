Live Updates: What We Know About the Trump Pardons

In the final hours of his presidency on Jan. 19, 2021, U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to pardon or commute the criminal sentences of dozens of people.

Below is a running list of those who are under consideration (and some who aren’t) for grants of clemency, based on multiple reports from reputable news outlets.

We will update this page throughout the day as Trump’s pardoning decisions become final. He could issue pardons until President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office around noon (EST) on Jan. 20.

Is Trump Preparing To Pardon Capitol Rioters?

Officials predict hundreds of criminal cases will ultimately be filed against right-wing extremists who broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to try to halt a congressional vote to certify Biden’s win.

During Trump’s final days of office, at least one post circulated on social media alleging a scheme by Trump to pardon those people, some of whom officials say they are considering filing sedition charges against.

However, that post (which we fact-checked here) was fake, and no evidence suggested Trump was going to pardon anyone in the crowd that day.

“There are a lot of people urging the president to pardon the folks [involved],” Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News on Jan. 17. “To seek a pardon of these people would be wrong.”

Are Rumors About Trump Pardoning Lil Wayne True?

Several news outlets reported Trump’s pardoning list could include the 38-year-old rapper and music executive, whose real name is Dwayne Carter Jr. We will update this report when, or if, the president makes that announcement.

Lil Wayne pleaded guilty in December to carrying a loaded handgun from California to Florida on his private jet, according to The Washington Post. He was barred from owning the gun because of past felony convictions, including a weapons charge.

Lil Wayne, who has not yet been sentenced for the latest weapons charge, met with Trump and posed for photos five days before the November 2020 election. Other musicians and activists criticized the rapper for posting the photo to social media — a screenshot of which is displayed below — and crediting Trump with helping Black Americans.

Will Trump Try To Grant Himself a Preemptive Pardon?

Citing interviews with two people familiar with Trump’s pardoning plans — sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity — The Washington Post reported Trump spent days weighing the question of whether to issue preemptive pardons to his adult children, top aides, and himself.

But as of this writing, aides said they no longer expected a preemptive self-pardon or pardons for Trump’s relatives.

Advisers encouraged Trump to forgo the option for himself because it could appear he was guilty of something and turn more Republicans against him in his coming Senate impeachment trial, according to news outlets. The New York Times reported:

Hanging over the process is the question of the president’s own potential legal troubles. Mr. Trump’s company faces a criminal investigation from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which is examining whether the president and his company committed any financial or tax crimes in recent years. That investigation involves state law and would not be affected by any pardon the president might grant himself, which would apply only to federal law.

No president has attempted a self-pardon before, though Trump would not be the first president to pardon family members. In early 2001, former President Bill Clinton controversially pardoned his half-brother Roger Clinton who was convicted for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and distribution of cocaine in 1985. (See our full fact check into that claim here.)

Another preemptive pardon under discussion was for Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. But Trump was unlikely to pursue that request out of fear that Weisselberg may forfeit his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, The New York Times said.

What about Stephen Bannon or Rudy Giuliani?

Aides said it is unlikely Trump will grant clemency to Bannon, Trump’s former campaign adviser, who was charged last year with defrauding donors to a private fundraising effort for construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, according to The Washington Post.

They also said Trump is unlikely to offer the privilege to his personal attorney, Giuliani, whose consulting business has come under scrutiny as part of an investigation that led to charges against two of his associates, The Post reported.

On Jan. 18, Giuliani said on his radio show, per The New York Times: “I do not need a pardon. I don’t commit crimes,” though he asserted there was a risk that prosecutors “will try to frame me, like they tried to frame Donald Trump.” He added, “I’m willing to run that risk, and I’m willing to fight ’em by the law.”

Who Else Is Expected To Be on Trump’s List of Pardons?

Among those under consideration for a pardon or a commutation is the former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, 76, who was convicted twice on corruption charges and sentenced to prison last summer, two sources told The New York Times. Reuters later confirmed that reporting.

Additionally, Sholam Weiss, the recipient of what is believed to be the longest-ever white-collar prison sentence, is also under consideration for clemency, per The New York Times. In 2000, he was sentenced to more than 800 years in prison in connection to a fraud scheme that siphoned $450 million from an insurance company, leading to its collapse. He spent a year on the run before being arrested in Austria and extradited to the U.S.

Several people who are familiar with Trump’s plans told CNN that Dr. Salomon Melgen — the prominent eye doctor from Palm Beach who is in prison after being convicted on dozens of counts of health care fraud — is expected to be included in the clemency list.

How Many People Has Trump Pardoned Already?

Since the beginning of his term, Trump has granted clemency to 94 people — mostly friends and political allies — including 49 in the final weeks of 2020. They include: