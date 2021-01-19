Copypasta Falsely Claims Kamala Harris Is ‘Marxist by Association’

In the days leading up to the Jan. 20, 2021, inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a piece of copypasta went viral on social media containing a frequent smear from the right against Democratic political figures. The piece accused Harris of having “Close Ties with Marxists, Communists, Maoists, and Socialists.”

One example of the copypasta began as follows (you can read the full text of the post at the end of this article):

As it floated around Facebook, copy and pasted from profile to profile, the piece and its origins became more convoluted. Different postings attributed it to various authors, some crediting a writer for the conservative blog RedState and others crediting a retired Marine Corps major general.

The post basically draws on “guilt by association,” a logical fallacy that ascribes a perceived negative behavior to a person simply by associating them with others. In this case, the piece lists a number of Kamala Harris’ personal and professional associations and claims those associations have “ties” to communism, with the unstated assumption that Harris herself must be a communist, since all those other people are.

This assumption isn’t true — Harris is a Democrat, an American political party that is left-of-center but overall more conservative than many left-wing parties abroad. She is not viewed by American progressives as being as far to the left as they are, and in fact was disparagingly called a “cop” by some on the left who found her career as a prosecutor disagreeable.

In November 2020, Harris posted a tweet about equality versus equity that some Republicans claimed was “Marxist” in its message. The tweet contained a video in which Harris acknowledged that inequality built into the system causes some people to start out at a disadvantage, and cites the need to level the playing field.

In all, Harris has sometimes been seen as not far left enough by progressives and too far left by those on the right. As a presidential candidate in the Democratic primaries, however, Harris wasn’t viewed as being among the more progressive candidates, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts.

Despite its origins and text being muddled by repeatedly being copied and pasted around Facebook, it appears the source of the text was Trevor Loudon, a contributor for the Epoch Times. As we reported in the past:

“The Epoch Times was founded by Chinese-American adherents to a spiritual movement and meditation practice known as Falun Gong. That news outlet has in recent years, as reported by BuzzFeed News and NBC News, transformed into a misinformation-laden, pro-Trump mouthpiece.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a non-profit organization that tracks extremist ideology, described Loudon as a “far right conspiracy theorist” who is “known for seeing communist infiltrators everywhere and claims the political left are working with so-called Islamists to overthrow the United States.”

This copypasta doubtlessly circulated on social media because of the upcoming inauguration, but Loudon’s piece was originally published on Oct. 14, 2020. It was reposted about two weeks later to the website of the political action committee Combat Veterans for Congress.

The copypasta covers (in the most sensational of terms) various known facts about Harris’ parents. They met while students at University of California, Berkeley, and they were involved in the Afro American Association, a student group whose members founded the Black Panther movement.

It also alleges that Harris’ father Donald Harris, a Stanford economics professor from whom Kamala Harris is estranged, is a Marxist, which appears to be spun up from a 1976 entry in the Stanford Daily student newspaper. It also draws on the fact that Harris dated San Francisco Mayor and California State Assembly Speaker Willie Brown in the 1990s, making the unfounded claim that Brown is “widely regarded as one of the Chinese Communist Party’s best friends in the San Francisco Bay area.”

The copypasta meme also makes winding suppositions about the “Marxist ties” of other people in Harris’ circle, such as a community activist she worked with as San Francisco’s district attorney and her sister Maya, but offers no proof beyond vague statements and assumptions about friends of friends. For example, the copypasta states Maya Harris went to college with someone who was a campus “Marxist-Leninist” affiliated with a group that was “pro-Chinese Communist.”

Since the claim about him has been made by various publications, we sent Donald Harris an email to ask how he would describe his political ideology, but didn’t receive a response in time for publication. We also found no evidence for the assertion that Brown, who is retired, has a relationship of any sort with the Chinese government.

Nevertheless, we note that despite Joseph McCarthy-like rhetoric, Marxism is an economic and political ideology that some farther left on the political spectrum ascribe to. We also note that the political beliefs of people in Vice President-elect Harris’ circle don’t automatically constitute hers.

For reference, the full text of the copypasta read as follows in one example: