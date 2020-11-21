Nov. 22 Last Day to Enter Burger King’s PS5 Sweepstakes

Sunday, Nov. 22 is the last day to enter a Sony PS5 sweepstakes promotion being run in partnership with Burger King restaurants in the U.S.

Burger King guests who purchase the 2 for $5 deal will have a chance at winning a PS5 console. Here’s how:

1) Register on the BK App or BK.com to participate in the promotion. When you purchase a 2 for $5 deal, or make a $5 or greater purchase on the BK App, BK.com, or in-restaurant, you will earn one game token. If you purchase in-restaurant, be sure to hold on to your receipt. You’ll need receipt info to enter.

2) You can then use that game token to play a digital scratch-off game in the BK app or BK.com for a chance to win a PS5 console, PlayStation game codes, or BK coupons.

This promotion runs through Nov. 22.