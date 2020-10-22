Snopes Coverage of the Final 2020 U.S. Presidential Debate

U.S. Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Check your state’s vote-by-mail options. Browse our coverage of candidates and the issues. And just keep fact-checking.

The second and final 2020 U.S. presidential debate takes place at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Reporters Dan Evon, Jessica Lee, and Bethania Palma, along with Assignments Editor Camille Knox, Operations Manager Lisa Wang, and Operations Editor Jordan Liles are covering the debate. This was originally scheduled to be the third presidential debate, but the Oct. 15 debate that was slated to take place in Miami was canceled, prompting dueling town halls on different television networks by the two candidates.

We are also happy to welcome Connor Klentschy, who will be assisting the team. He is a student of Jevin D. West, Assistant Professor, DataLab, iSchool, University of Washington.

Our team will also be presenting new fact-check content in the days to come, just as we have been doing for more than 25 years.

Once the debate begins, please refresh this page. With each update, the newest content will be placed at the top of this story.