Fake ‘BLM Manifesto’ Is Taken From Italian Fascism Document

In the early autumn of 2020, social media users critical of the movement for racial justice known as Black Lives Matter (BLM) began posting links to a website, BLMManifesto.com, that claimed to feature the BLM manifesto.

“Everyone should be deeply concerned,” one Facebook user wrote in a group dedicated to opposing Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “If you have not read the manifesto of BLM, you need to. This is what our governor is supporting.” Another user replied: “Oh my, it is an eye opening read! To think this [crap] is supported by Democrats. Nov. 3 head to your physical polling place …”

On Aug. 5, 2020, another Facebook user posted a link to the website, adding “If you take the time to read it, the violations of the US Constitution are blatant,” to which someone else replied: “This [manifesto] looks more like it’s coming from the Islamic [Muslim] terrorists trying to impose their sharia law [on] all the Americans…”

BLMManifesto.com features a black, white, and yellow color scheme, with a “black power” fist displayed prominently on the homepage, along with the following description:

“THE MANIFESTO OF OUR STRUGGLE