List of Grocery Stores with Special Hours for the Elderly, At-Risk, and Pregnant

The COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic presents special challenges for the commercial distribution of food, over-the-counter drugs, and other essentials to consumers, some of whom are at greater risk for contracting or dying from the disease. To complicate matters, widespread panic-buying after the pandemic was declared created initial shortages of such items as eggs, meat, toilet paper, paper towels, and cold and flu medication at retail stores.

In response, many stores have established special schedules to accommodate vulnerable populations. For example, Albertsons Companies Inc., which operates more than 2,200 grocery stores in the United States (including many under names other than “Albertsons”), has set aside “dedicated shopping hours for senior citizens and other at-risk populations, such as pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems, who have been advised to avoid leaving home as much as possible.”

On March 18, Target stores began to reserve the first shopping hour each Wednesday “at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests — including elderly and those with underlying health concerns,” and Walmart stores announced “an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older.” The chain said the new schedule will start on March 24 with one hour set aside for vulnerable groups before the stores open for regular business hours. Other companies are following suit.

To serve as a guide for consumers, we’ve compiled this list of major retailers who have announced dedicated shopping hours for senior citizens, pregnant women, and other at-risk people:

LIST OF STORES (Updated March 20, 2020)

Acme: See “Albertsons.” This store is owned by Albertsons Companies.

Albertsons: Albertsons Companies operates a number of large grocery stores under different names. In a statement, it said that “at a minimum, the company will reserve every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 to 9 a.m.” as dedicated shopping hours have been set aside for seniors as well as “at-risk populations, such as pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems.” These companies include Acme, Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Amigos United, Andronico’s Community Markets, Haggen, Jewel-Osco, Lucky, Market Street, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, United Supermarkets, and Vons.

Albertsons Market: See “Albertsons.” This store is owned by Albertsons Companies.

ALDI: No senior-only hours listed at this time.

Amigos United: See “Albertsons.” This store is owned by Albertsons Companies.

Andronico’s Community Markets: See “Albertsons.” This store is owned by Albertsons Companies.

Balducci’s: The company said in a statement: “We are reserving the first hour of shopping for our elderly and high-risk guests.” Check local store hours.

Bashas’s Supermarkets: 5-6 a.m. on Wednesdays only has been reserved for senior citizens ages 65 and older, according to a statement on the company’s Facebook page.

Big Lots: In a statement, Big Lots announced that “all of our stores are reserving the first hour of each day for our senior citizens and those most vulnerable to this virus.”

BI-LO: The company tweeted: “Our stores and pharmacies will dedicate the hours of 8am to 9am, Monday – Friday, to seniors and those most at risk of COVID-19.”

City Market. See “Kroger.” This store is owned by The Kroger Co.

Community Markets: According to a company Facebook post, Community Markets is designating time before 8 a.m. as a “Priority Shopping Window” for “those at highest risk.

Copps. See “Kroger.” This store is owned by The Kroger Co.

Dillons: See “Kroger.” This store is owned by The Kroger Co.

Dollar General: In a statement, the company said: “On March 17, we began senior store hours, which are designed to allow some of our most vulnerable neighbors the ability to shop during the first hour that our stores are open to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods. For customers who can wait an hour, we strongly encourage you to plan your shopping accordingly to help support our at-risk customers.”

Fareway Meat & Grocery: In a video message, the company announced that 8-9 a.m. had been designed for those 65 and older “or with increasing susceptibility to serious illness and expecting mothers.” This is in effect for Monday through Saturday.

Fry’s Food Stores: See “Kroger.” This store is owned by The Kroger Co.

Food 4 Less: See “Kroger.” This store is owned by The Kroger Co.

Foods Co: See “Kroger.” This store is owned by The Kroger Co.

Food Town (Houston, Texas): In a statement, the company said “we will open our doors from 7:00 am – 8:00 am to allow those 65 and older to shop.”

Foodtown (NJ, NY, PA): No senior-only hours listed at this time.

Fred Meyer: See “Kroger.” This store is owned by The Kroger Co.

Fresco y Mas: The company posted on Facebook: “Our stores and pharmacies will dedicate the hours of 8am to 9am, Monday – Friday, to seniors and those most at risk of COVID-19.”

The Fresh Market: The company posted on Facebook that they “are designating special shopping hours for seniors and other individuals most at risk” and that the hours will be 8-9 a.m. for Monday through Friday.

Gelson’s: The company will be opening from 7-8 a.m. every day “for customers 65+.”

Gerbes: See “Kroger.” This store is owned by The Kroger Co.

Haggen: See “Albertsons.” This store is owned by Albertsons Companies.

Harris Teeter: See “Kroger.” This store is owned by The Kroger Co.

Harveys Supermarket: The company posted on Facebook: “Our stores and pharmacies will dedicate the hours of 8am to 9am, Monday – Friday, to seniors and those most at risk of COVID-19.”

Jay-C Food Stores: See “Kroger.” This store is owned by The Kroger Co.

Jewel-Osco: See “Albertsons.” This store is owned by Albertsons Companies.

King Soopers: See “Kroger.” This store is owned by The Kroger Co.

Kings Food Markets: Kings Food Markets is “reserving the first hour of shopping for our elderly and high-risk guests.” See local store hours.

Kroger announced it would be adjusting its hours to “give senior citizens, expectant mothers and first responders the opportunity to shop without the rush.” The Kroger Co. operates not just Kroger, but a number of other big name grocery stores, and has 2,757 stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia. The Kroger Co. operates City Market, Copps, Dillons, Fry’s Food Stores, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Gerbes, Harris Teeter, Jay-C Food Stores, King Soopers, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Owen’s Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick ‘N Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler Foods, and Smith’s Food and Drug. Contact local stores for hours.

Lucky: See “Albertsons.” This store is owned by Albertsons Companies.

Mariano’s: See “Kroger.” This store is owned by The Kroger Co.

Market Basket: The company announced on Facebook that it would “initiate senior shopping hours specifically geared to accommodate the needs of our customers 60 and older.” The days and times are each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5:30-7:00 a.m., when “the stores will be open ONLY to serve customers 60 and older.”

Market Street: See “Albertsons.” This store is owned by Albertsons Companies.

Metro Market: See “Kroger.” This store is owned by The Kroger Co.

Mother’s: The company said in a statement that a “Safe Shop” hour will be held every Wednesday for one hour beginning at 6:00 a.m., “to accommodate only people who fall into high-risk populations – elderly, disabled, those with compromised immune systems, chemo patients, etc.”

Northgate Market: “For our senior citizen (65+) and disabled customers,” the “special operating hours” are listed as 7-8 a.m. daily.

Owen’s Market: See “Kroger.” This store is owned by The Kroger Co.

Pavilions: See “Albertsons.” This store is owned by Albertsons Companies.

Pay-Less Super Markets: See “Kroger.” This store is owned by The Kroger Co.

Pick ‘N Save: See “Kroger.” This store is owned by The Kroger Co.

Publix is offering special hours for customers age 65 and over only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7-8 a.m.

QFC: See “Kroger.” This store is owned by The Kroger Co.

Ralphs: See “Kroger.” This store is owned by The Kroger Co.

Randalls: See “Albertsons.” This store is owned by Albertsons Companies.

Ruler Foods: See “Kroger.” This store is owned by The Kroger Co.

Safeway: See “Albertsons.” This store is owned by Albertsons Companies.

Schnucks: The company reserved “the first shopping hour of the day, from 6 AM to 7 AM, for senior customers (age 60+) and for those who, due to underlying health conditions, are most at risk for COVID-19.”

Sedano’s: The company reserved 7-8 a.m. “every morning for our seniors and others who are at higher risk.”

Shaw’s: See “Albertsons.”

Smith’s Food and Drug began testing hours for seniors on March 18. See “Kroger” for additional details. This store is owned by The Kroger Co.

Star Market: See “Albertsons.”

Stop & Shop: The company said in a statement that beginning March 19 it will open earlier every day “to serve customers who are age 60 and over only.” The special hours were listed as 6-7:30 a.m.

Target: Each Wednesday, the first shopping hour will be available only for “vulnerable guests – including elderly and those with underlying health concerns.”

Tom Thumb: See “Albertsons.” This store is owned by Albertsons Companies.

United Supermarkets: See “Albertsons.” This store is owned by Albertsons Companies.

Vallarta Supermarkets: In a Facebook post, the company announced “all Vallarta Supermarket locations will be open from 7-8am for those 65+ years old, pregnant women, and those with disabilities.”

Vons: See “Albertsons.” This store is owned by Albertsons Companies.

Whole Foods Market began special hours for seniors on Wednesday, March 18. “All Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. and Canada will service customers who are 60 and older one hour before opening to the general public, under the new adjusted hours posted on the store’s web page.” Individual stores may or may not extend this to at-risk customers, as well as pregnant women. Call to confirm.

Winn-Dixie: The company posted on Facebook: “Our stores and pharmacies will dedicate the hours of 8am to 9am, Monday – Friday, to seniors and those most at risk of COVID-19.”

Additionally, various grocery stores in Jersey City set aside 9-11 a.m. for “elderly, disabled and pregnant shoppers every morning,” according to Bergen Record.

Jersey City grocery stores to set hours just for senior, disabled and pregnant shoppers https://t.co/32G1OlJKgA — NorthJersey.com (@northjersey) March 16, 2020

In the United Kingdom, ITV News published a video describing similar efforts being made for “vulnerable shoppers”:

Did we miss your store or make a mistake? Let us know!

At the time this article was published, no additional information was available on when these hours may end, and some of the details above may be outdated. Contact your local stores to confirm special hours.

Special recognition and credit for this story goes to the employees of the stores, USA Today, and all other journalists organizing this information in real-time during the coronavirus outbreak.