Animal Rights Group Releases Disturbing Video from Fair Oaks Farm

In June 2019, the Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) organization released a disturbing undercover video recorded at Fair Oaks Farm in Indiana, showing multiple calves on the farm being beaten, abused, and subject to dangerous living conditions:

ARM described the background of the video as follows:

Today the largest undercover dairy investigation in history is being released with video evidence documenting systemic and illegal abuse at Fair Oaks Farm in Fair Oaks, Indiana. Fair Oaks Farms is one of the largest dairies in the U.S. and produces dairy products for the Fairlife milk brand – which is produced, marketed and distributed by the Coca-Cola Corporation. Undercover investigators for Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) have confirmed that male calves from Fair Oaks Farms are in fact transported to veal farms (Midwest Veal and Calf Start), despite the corporation’s claims that it does not send its male calves to veal farms. The following abuses were witnessed on virtually a daily basis: Employees were observed slapping, kicking, punching, pushing, throwing and slamming calves; calves were stabbed and beaten with steel rebars, hit in the mouth and face with hard plastic milking bottles, kneed in the spine, burned in the face with hot branding irons, subjected to extreme temperatures, provided with improper nutrition, and denied medical attention. This resulted in extreme pain and suffering by the calves, and in some cases permanent injury and even death. In addition, the ARM investigator captured footage of drug use and illegal marijuana cultivation by Fair Oaks employees and supervisors. Animal Recovery Mission calls on the Coca-Cola Corporation, which claims to have a progressive stance on animal welfare, to end their relationship with Fairlife Corporation and cut their ties with the veal industry.

Shortly afterwards, Fair Oaks Founder Mike McCloskey issued a statement via Facebook confirming that the video was indeed shot at Fair Oaks Farm and declaring that he was “disgusted” by what it depicted and took “full responsibility for the actions seen in the footage”:

McCloskey pledged that, “A full investigation of all aspects of the video is underway, during and after which disciplinary action will be taken, including termination and criminal prosecution, of any and all employees and managers who have violated either our animal care practices or the law or both.”

As the Indianapolis Star noted, Fair Oaks Farm has been called the “Disneyland of agricultural tourism” and welcomes 600,000 visitors per year from school groups, families, and other guests who visit its museum, dine in its restaurant, and watch cows being milked in the glass-enclosed assembly line. But the ARM “tarnishes that clean, tourist-friendly image” as “it shows Fair Oaks Farm workers beating calves with metal bars, burning them with branding irons and throwing them into huts and trucks.”

According to the Star, local law enforcement has also begun investigating the issue of animal treatment at Fair Oaks: