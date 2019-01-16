FDA Alerts Pet Owners About Recalls of Several Dry Pet Foods

Since December 2018 the FDA has been alerting pet owners and veterinarians about recalls of several brands of dry dog foods after receiving complaints that dogs eating the food had experienced vitamin D toxicity.

Testing discovered that samples of these dog foods contained excessive and potentially toxic amounts of vitamin D, and the FDA is asking veterinary professionals who suspect their patients have been affected by vitamin D toxicity to report those cases to them through the online Safety Reporting Portal or by calling their local FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators:

The FDA has become aware of reports of vitamin D toxicity in dogs that ate dry dog food common contract manufacturer and marketed under several different brand names. This is a developing situation, and the FDA will update this page with additional information as it becomes available. Excess vitamin D in the diet can cause vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. Vitamin D at toxic levels can cause kidney failure and death. Pet owners whose dogs have been eating the recalled brands and are showing these symptoms should contact their veterinarians.

The list of recalled dry dog food products provided to the FDA include:

Old Glory Hearty Turkey and Cheese Flavor Dog Food

UPC 0-70155-14297-9 – 12.75 lb. bag

TC3 29 October 2018

TA1 30 October 2018

TA2 30 October 2018

TC1 30 October 2018

TC2 30 October 2018

TC3 30 October 2018

Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food

UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14 lb. bag

UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28 lb. bag

Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food

UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40 lb. bag

UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40 lb. bag

Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food

UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5 lb. bag

UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16 lb. bag

UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30 lb. bag

Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food

UPC 068826718472 – 14 lb. bag

All lot codes

UPC 068826718471 – 28 lb. bag

All lot codes

UPC 068826718473 – 4 lb. bag

All lot codes

Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food

UPC 72543998959 – 5 lb. bag

All lot codes

UPC 72543998960 – 15 lb. bag

All lot codes

Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food

UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag

All lot codes

UPC 11110-83573 – 14 lb. bag

All lot codes

UPC 11110-89076 – 24 lb. bag

All lot codes

ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe

UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3 lb. bag

D2 26 FEB 2019

TE1 30 APR 2019

TD1 5 SEP 2019

TD2 5 SEP 2019

UPC 0-70155-22513-9 – 28 lb. bag

TB3 6 APR 2019

TA1 2 JULY 2019

TI1 2 JULY 2019

ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe

UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 lb. bag

TB3 14 Sep 2019

TA2 22 Sep 2019

TB2 11 Oct 2019

ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food

UPC 9097231622 – 3 kg bag

Best by Nov 23 2019

UPC 9097203300 – 7.5 kg bag

Best by Nov 20 2019

Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food

Lidl product number 215662

TI1 3 Mar 2019

TB2 21 Mar 2019

TB3 21 Mar 2019

TA2 19 Apr 2019

TB1 15 May 2019

TB2 15 May 2019

Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food

UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5 lb. bag

Best by dates range: December 4, 2019 through August 10, 2020

Nutrisca Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food

UPC 8-84244-12495-7 – 4 lb. bag

UPC 8-84244-12795-8 – 15 lb. bag

UPC 8-84244-12895-5 – 28 lb. bag

Best by date range: February 25, 2020 through September 13, 2020

According to the FDA:

After receiving complaints from pet owners about dogs with vitamin D toxicity, one of the firms reported to the FDA that it was recalling dry pet food due to potentially toxic levels of vitamin D. Many other brands with a common contract manufacturer have also been recalled. The FDA is working with the contract manufacturer to provide a comprehensive list of affected brands. FDA scientists are still analyzing reports and the information currently available to determine whether the illnesses are definitively connected to diet. FDA scientists have evaluated samples of some of these products, and State and private lab test results indicate that the food contained as much as approximately 70 times the intended amount of vitamin D. Consuming food with such high levels of vitamin D is potentially toxic to dogs and in severe cases may lead to kidney failure and/or death.

The FDA advises consumers not to feed the recalled products to pets or any other animals, to contact the company listed on the package for further instructions, or to throw the products away in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access them.