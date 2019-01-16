FDA Alerts Pet Owners About Recalls of Several Dry Pet Foods

Since December 2018 the FDA has been alerting pet owners and veterinarians about recalls of several brands of dry dog foods after receiving complaints that dogs eating the food had experienced vitamin D toxicity.
Testing discovered that samples of these dog foods contained excessive and potentially toxic amounts of vitamin D, and the FDA is asking veterinary professionals who suspect their patients have been affected by vitamin D toxicity to report those cases to them through the online Safety Reporting Portal or by calling their local FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators:
The FDA has become aware of reports of vitamin D toxicity in dogs that ate dry dog food common contract manufacturer and marketed under several different brand names. This is a developing situation, and the FDA will update this page with additional information as it becomes available.
Excess vitamin D in the diet can cause vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. Vitamin D at toxic levels can cause kidney failure and death. Pet owners whose dogs have been eating the recalled brands and are showing these symptoms should contact their veterinarians.
The list of recalled dry dog food products provided to the FDA include:
Old Glory Hearty Turkey and Cheese Flavor Dog Food
UPC 0-70155-14297-9 – 12.75 lb. bag
TC3 29 October 2018
TA1 30 October 2018
TA2 30 October 2018
TC1 30 October 2018
TC2 30 October 2018
TC3 30 October 2018
Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food
UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14 lb. bag
UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28 lb. bag
Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food
UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40 lb. bag
UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40 lb. bag
Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food
UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5 lb. bag
UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16 lb. bag
UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30 lb. bag
Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food
UPC 068826718472 – 14 lb. bag
All lot codes
UPC 068826718471 – 28 lb. bag
All lot codes
UPC 068826718473 – 4 lb. bag
All lot codes
Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food
UPC 72543998959 – 5 lb. bag
All lot codes
UPC 72543998960 – 15 lb. bag
All lot codes
Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag
All lot codes
UPC 11110-83573 – 14 lb. bag
All lot codes
UPC 11110-89076 – 24 lb. bag
All lot codes
ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe
UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3 lb. bag
D2 26 FEB 2019
TE1 30 APR 2019
TD1 5 SEP 2019
TD2 5 SEP 2019
UPC 0-70155-22513-9 – 28 lb. bag
TB3 6 APR 2019
TA1 2 JULY 2019
TI1 2 JULY 2019
ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe
UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 lb. bag
TB3 14 Sep 2019
TA2 22 Sep 2019
TB2 11 Oct 2019
ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food
UPC 9097231622 – 3 kg bag
Best by Nov 23 2019
UPC 9097203300 – 7.5 kg bag
Best by Nov 20 2019
Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food
Lidl product number 215662
TI1 3 Mar 2019
TB2 21 Mar 2019
TB3 21 Mar 2019
TA2 19 Apr 2019
TB1 15 May 2019
TB2 15 May 2019
Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food
UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5 lb. bag
Best by dates range: December 4, 2019 through August 10, 2020
Nutrisca Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
UPC 8-84244-12495-7 – 4 lb. bag
UPC 8-84244-12795-8 – 15 lb. bag
UPC 8-84244-12895-5 – 28 lb. bag
Best by date range: February 25, 2020 through September 13, 2020
According to the FDA:
After receiving complaints from pet owners about dogs with vitamin D toxicity, one of the firms reported to the FDA that it was recalling dry pet food due to potentially toxic levels of vitamin D. Many other brands with a common contract manufacturer have also been recalled. The FDA is working with the contract manufacturer to provide a comprehensive list of affected brands.
FDA scientists are still analyzing reports and the information currently available to determine whether the illnesses are definitively connected to diet.
FDA scientists have evaluated samples of some of these products, and State and private lab test results indicate that the food contained as much as approximately 70 times the intended amount of vitamin D. Consuming food with such high levels of vitamin D is potentially toxic to dogs and in severe cases may lead to kidney failure and/or death.
The FDA advises consumers not to feed the recalled products to pets or any other animals, to contact the company listed on the package for further instructions, or to throw the products away in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access them.