Mac Miller was found dead of an apparent overdose in his Studio City, California home, Variety and TMZ reported on Friday.

Born Malcolm James McCormick, the 26-year-old rapper had struggled with substance abuse in the past and was arrested for drunk driving in May 2018 after crashing into a power pole and fleeing the scene. Miller’s long-term relationship with singer Ariana Grande had ended the same month, a break-up Grande blamed at least partially on his ongoing struggle with addiction.

Miller’s latest album, “Swimming,” was also released in May, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. He was scheduled to begin a U.S. tour in late October and had tweeted as recently as 6 September that he was eager for the tour to start.

Besides being a chart-topping hip hop artist, Miller was known for starring in the reality TV series Mac Miller and the Most Dope Family, which aired in 2013 and 2014 on MTV2.

Fans and celebrities, including Jaden Smith, Soulja Boy, and Chance the Rapper, mourned Miller’s passing on Twitter:

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018

RIP Mac Miller 🙏🏾 — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) September 7, 2018