Burt Reynolds, the film icon who starred in popular films including Smokey and the Bandit and The Longest Yard has died at age 82 in Florida, his manager told The Hollywood Reporter.

NBC News reported that Reynolds died of cardiac arrest, according to his agent, Todd Eisner. “No comment, just heartbreaking,” Eisner told NBC.

Reynolds was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Boogie Nights in 1997.

Reynolds had been battling health issues in past years.