Approximately 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip are being voluntarily recalled because the product is showing signs of separation which can lead to potential health hazards.

The reported issue could allow for the growth of Clostridiumbotulinum (C. botulinum), a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illnesses. Symptoms of botulism include general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing, as well as difficulty in breathing, muscle weakness, abdominal distension, and constipation.

The products that were recalled include 15-ounce cases of the dip that had a “best when used by” date ranging from Oct. 31, 2018, to Jan. 23, 2019. No other sizes, varieties, or code dates are included in this recall.

Consumers are warned not to use the affected cheese dip product even if it does not appear spoiled. No consumer reports of illness related to this issue have been recorded to date, but persons experiencing the listed symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-310-3704 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, for a full refund.

This product was distributed to retailers in the U.S. only and was produced and distributed by Kraft Heinz Foods Company.