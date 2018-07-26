The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has been issuing public health alerts due to concerns that food products may be contaminated with Salmonella from whey powder that has been recalled by the producer of the ingredient.

One product currently subject to public health alerts is produced by Pinnacle Foods, Inc., a Fayetteville, Ark. establishment: 15.25-oz. individual frozen microwavable dinners with “HUNGRY MAN CHIPOTLE BBQ SAUCED BONELESS CHICKEN WYNGZ” printed on the label and bearing a best buy date of 9/6/19.

The product bears establishment number “EST. P138” or “P-138” on the side of the carton. These products were shipped to retail locations in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered on July 17, 2018, when Pinnacle Foods, Inc. was notified by their supplier that the recalled whey powder ingredient was used in the ranch dressing seasoning supplied to the firm. The ranch dressing seasoning was incorporated into mashed potatoes and packaged as a component with a boneless chicken dinner.

Consumers with questions can contact Pinnacle Foods Consumer Care at 1-888-257-1057.

Some product may be frozen and stored in consumers’ freezers. Those who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and instead thrown them away or return them to the place of purchase.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, but anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.