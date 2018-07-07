Several UK supermarkets have removed various frozen vegetable products from their shelves due to concerns about possible listeria contamination.

Aldi, Lidl, Iceland, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and Waitrose have recalled frozen vegetable packages, including packets of sweetcorn and mixed vegetables, because they could contain Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause listeriosis.

According to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), nine deaths have been attributed to an outbreak of listeria in several European countries since 2015:

Frozen corn and possibly other frozen vegetables are the likely source of an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes that has been affecting Austria, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom since 2015. Experts used whole genome sequencing to identify the food source, which initially was thought to be limited to frozen corn. As of 8 June 2018, 47 cases including nine deaths had been reported. The same strains of L. monocytogenes have been detected in frozen vegetables produced by the same Hungarian company in 2016, 2017 and 2018. This suggests that the strains have persisted in the processing plant despite the cleaning and disinfection procedures that were carried out.



On 6 July 2018, the UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued an alert about the voluntary recall of various frozen vegetable products from Greenyard Frozen UK Ltd:

Greenyard Frozen UK Ltd has taken the precautionary step of voluntarily recalling various frozen vegetable products because they might contain Listeria monocytogenes. Greenyard Frozen UK Ltd has provided an amended product list, detailed below. Greenyard Frozen UK Ltd are recalling the [below[ products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought any of the products listed [below]. Pinguin frozen Sweetcorn Pinguin Supersweet Sweetcorn Tesco frozen Broccoli, Carrot and Sweetcorn Steamer Tesco frozen Every Day Value Sweetcorn Ross Mixed Vegetables One Stop frozen Sweetcorn Aldi Four Seasons frozen Vegetable Steamers Aldi Frozen Four Seasons Mixed Vegetables Pinguin Sweetcorn Aldi Four Seasons Supersweet Sweetcorn Waitrose Essential Supersweet Sweetcorn Waitrose Essential Mixed Vegetable Tesco frozen Mixed Vegetables Waitrose Fine Cut Vegetable Steamer Waitrose Love Life Vegetable Medley Steamers Sainsbury’s frozen Special Mixed Vegetables Growers Pride Mixed Vegetables Sainsbury’s frozen Basic Mixed Vegetables Sainsbury’s frozen Rice Broccoli and Sweetcorn Tesco Frozen Growers Harvest Carrot Peas and Sweetcorn Steamer Tesco Frozen Growers Harvest Mixed Vegetables

According to the FSA, “the products listed above might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes” and urged consumers to return any packpages of such to the point of purchase: