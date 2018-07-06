An outbreak of cyclosporiasis has resulted in 212 people in four states falling ill since May, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports, with seven of those persons having been hospitalized.

The outbreak is linked to Del Monte 6-, 12- and 28-ounce plastic clamshell vegetable trays containing fresh broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks, carrots and dill dip. A recall was issued on 15 June 2018 for trays with a “Best if used by” date of 17 June which were sold at Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Demond’s, Sentry, Potash, Meehan’s, Country Market, FoodMax Supermarket, and Peapod stores in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which of the ingredients is the vehicle for this outbreak has not yet been identified:

FDA, CDC, state, and local partners are currently investigating several Cyclospora illnesses associated with recalled Del Monte 6oz and 12oz vegetable trays containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and dill dip that were sold by Kwik Trip/Kwik Star locations in IA, IN, MI, MN, and WI. Additionally, Del Monte is recalling “small veggie trays,” which are 28oz and include broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, celery and dill dip that were distributed to Illinois and Indiana. As of July 5, 2018, CDC has reported 212 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in persons from IA, MN, WI and MI who reportedly consumed the vegetable trays. Seven of these people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported. The two cases from Michigan reportedly purchased the vegetable tray in Wisconsin and therefore Michigan is not impacted from this outbreak. FDA has not identified which of the ingredients is the vehicle for this outbreak; each component of these vegetable trays is under consideration. FDA is currently reviewing distribution and supplier information related to the vegetable trays; the investigation is ongoing.

The FDA also provided the following information about the nature and symptoms of cyclosporiasis: