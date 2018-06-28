At least five people were killed and several more reportedly injured on 28 June 2018 during an apparent attack against a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland.

Authorities in Anne Arundel County confirmed the deaths at the Capital Gazette in a press conference aired by local media.

County Executive Steve Schuh also said that a suspect was in custody and being interrogated by authorities; County Deputy Police Chief William Krampf added, “The investigation has just started. We’re going to be quite awhile determined what occurred.”

Police described the suspect as a “white, adult male.” A firearm described as a “long gun” was also recovered.

Gazette reporter Phil Davis described his account of the incident on Twitter:

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Davis also said that he could hear the shooter reload their weapon. He later told the newspaper:

I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff — not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death — all the time. But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless.

No motive has been identified for the shooting, but the attack took place amid what the media watchdog group Reporters Without Borders called an escalation in hostile public sentiment against journalists. President Donald Trump has frequently called the press “the enemy of the American people.”

The newspaper is owned by the Baltimore Sun. There have been no reports of a threat against the parent organization.

This story will be updated.