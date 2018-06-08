Police in Boston questioned and released 23-year-old Phocian Fitts in a fatal 6 June 2018 hit-and-run incident, later arresting Fitts after his interview with WFXT aired.

In the clip, a WFXT reporter said that police did not have enough information to charge Fitts with any crime in relation to the vehicular death of an 80-year-old man. Fitts told a reporter that “accidents happen” and “people hit and run people all the time”:

Fitts, still wearing police-issued clothing as his were seized when he was questioned, was quoted in a news item about the live interview:

Right now I’m not worried about nothing, I’m not a stone cold killer, I didn’t do nothing on purpose … People hit and run people all the time.

It wasn’t intentional … Accidents happen all the time, it was an accident.

… First off, I was scared and worried because I didn’t know what can happen that’s why I left I said, ‘God forbid I hope he’s okay.’

… I was listening to my music and as I was driving I was driving too quick, I was driving too quick to the point where I couldn’t really stop and it was a green light … As the guy was walking, the light was green, I’m driving and pressing the horn, ‘beep beep’ – it was either I was going to die and crash into a pole when it came down to it.

Fitts also stated that police released him because he was “not guilty,” adding that he is “a real gangster — not in a bad way — a gangster because I help out the community and I look out for the youth.”

WBZ in Boston quoted prosecutors as saying that “dash cam footage depicts the Jeep accelerating at a high rate of speed with no cars in front of it or next to it.” The victim was identified in court documents as Ted Schwalb, a retired art teacher. Fitts pled not guilty to vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Snopes.com has long been engaged in the battle against misinformation, an effort we could not sustain without the support of our readers.

If you'd like to learn more about how you can support us, click here.

Author: Kim LaCapria

Featured Image:StillCallsMeSon / Shutterstock.com

Published:8 June 2018

Tempera, Jacqueline.   “Ted Schwalb, Victim In Boston Hit-And-Run, Had A ‘Zest For Life’.”
    MassLive.   8 June 2018.

WFXT.   “Boston 25 News Interview Leads To Arrest In Deadly Hit-And-Run.”
    7 June 2018.

WBZ.   “Prosecutors: Fatal Allston Hit-And-Run Was Caught On Dashboard Camera.”
    7 June 2018.

The Sun Chronicle.   “Suspect In Hit-And-Run Who Talked To Tv Station Held On Bail.”
    7 June 2018.

More From Snopes.com