National Doughnut Day is 1 June, and a number of chains and local outlets participated with promotional specials and free goods.

 Krispy Kreme started early by tweeting about its National Doughnut Day giveaway on 25 May 2018:

Although no purchase was necessary for that promotion, competitor Dunkin’ Donuts offered a freebie with the purchase of a beverage:

Edible Arrangements introduced a new product (“Edible Donuts”) to coincide with National Doughnut Day, and offered the new fruit-based product for free on 1 June 2018:

The chain also tweeted multiple times to clarify the treat’s nomenclature:

Kwik Trip announced a freebie for members of its rewards club:

Winn-Dixie informed customers of a half-off special and a doughnut sweepstakes:

Pizza chain Papa John’s introduced a new product, but didn’t mention a discount:

Tim Horton’s US planned a giveaway at five American locations:

Finally, Burger King released a highly shareable video for an unusual and extremely limited promotion on 2018’s National Doughnut Day:


A description for the clip mentioned participating restaurants in a total of five cities:

On June 1st, the BURGER KING® brand will launch the first flame-grilled donut ever, the WHOPPER® Donut. Some of you might say it’s just a WHOPPER® sandwich with a hole cut in it, and you might be right. But, hey. If it has a donut hole in it, it’s a donut. Only at select restaurants* in New York, L.A, Miami, Boston & Salt Lake City.

P.S.: It comes with a “free” mini slider.

In addition to national chains, many local and regional doughnut shops offered freebies and other promotions.

