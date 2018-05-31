National Doughnut Day is 1 June, and a number of chains and local outlets participated with promotional specials and free goods.

Krispy Kreme started early by tweeting about its National Doughnut Day giveaway on 25 May 2018:

Decision you’ll have to make on #NationalDoughnutDay: Original Glazed or Chocolate Iced? Decision you won’t have to make: Cash or card? Get a FREE doughnut June 1! Find participating shops here: https://t.co/aOOaHfEwX8 pic.twitter.com/moFYpk1acm — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 25, 2018

Although no purchase was necessary for that promotion, competitor Dunkin’ Donuts offered a freebie with the purchase of a beverage:

#NationalDonutDay is coming, Friday 6/1! Treat Do’ Self to a FREE donut with the purchase of any beverage. 🍩🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/9Z0ERZBmno — Dunkin’ Donuts (@dunkindonuts) May 30, 2018

Edible Arrangements introduced a new product (“Edible Donuts”) to coincide with National Doughnut Day, and offered the new fruit-based product for free on 1 June 2018:

That’s awesome! Be sure to celebrate #NationalDonutDay with us tomorrow at your local Edible® Arrangements store to pick up a free donut. https://t.co/LgLpqEkCxY 🍩🍏🙌 — Edible Arrangements (@edible) May 31, 2018

The chain also tweeted multiple times to clarify the treat’s nomenclature:

Haha it’s a fair question—and while that may be true, they’ve never been Edible® before! We’ve taken a fresh twist on this classic treat and you can try one for FREE this Friday just for visiting your local store. #NationalDonutDay — Edible Arrangements (@edible) May 30, 2018

Kwik Trip announced a freebie for members of its rewards club:

informed customers of a half-off special and a doughnut sweepstakes:

For #NationalDonutDay we’ve got something big in the works. Well, technically small, but also big. And sweet. pic.twitter.com/km74ekyiWv — Papa John’s Pizza (@PapaJohns) May 30, 2018

Pizza chainintroduced a new product, but didn’t mention a discount:

Tim Horton’s US planned a giveaway at five American locations:

Talk about a golden opportunity! Be the first in-restaurant Guest after 6am on June 1st to ask for the “Gold Timbits®” at one of five specially selected locations in Buffalo, Columbus & Detroit & you could win free donuts for a year! No purchase necessary: https://t.co/CtYpr3Nyrt pic.twitter.com/V612wPk3Vt — Tim Hortons U.S. (@TimHortonsUS) May 30, 2018

Finally, Burger King released a highly shareable video for an unusual and extremely limited promotion on 2018’s National Doughnut Day:

On June 1st, the BURGER KING® brand will launch the first flame-grilled donut ever, the WHOPPER® Donut. Some of you might say it’s just a WHOPPER® sandwich with a hole cut in it, and you might be right. But, hey. If it has a donut hole in it, it’s a donut. Only at select restaurants* in New York, L.A, Miami, Boston & Salt Lake City. P.S.: It comes with a “free” mini slider.

A description for the clip mentioned participating restaurants in a total of five cities:

In addition to national chains, many local and regional doughnut shops offered freebies and other promotions.