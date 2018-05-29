On the evening of 28 May 2018 and into the early morning hours of the following day, comedian Roseanne Barr kicked off a Twitter storm that included gratuitous insults and the repetition of long-debunked conspiracy theories when she tweeted the phrase “Chelsea Soros Clinton,” a reference to a two-year-old rumor (apparently started by actor Scott Baio) that former first daughter Chelsea Clinton was married to a nephew of Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros:

Chelsea Soros Clinton — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Others tweeted back and took the errant Barr to task and point her to corrective information about this false claim from Snopes.com:

Except she's not. You could stop spreading lies, especially those with anti-Semitic overtones. https://t.co/i39EuEcuLI — Anne Lutz Fernandez (@lutzfernandez) May 29, 2018

Chelsea Clinton also issued a humorous tweet to set the record straight about the familial connections of her spouse:

Good morning Roseanne – my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros’s nephews are lovely people. I’m just not married to one. I am grateful for the important work @OpenSociety does in the world. Have a great day! https://t.co/mXokiTEwN7 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 29, 2018

Unfortunately, Ms. Barr’s tepid apology to Chelsea Clinton presented yet another false Soros-related rumor:

Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you!I Please forgive me! By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea? — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

(In fact, George Soros was neither a Nazi collaborator nor an SS officer; he is, however, a constant bugbear in the minds of conspiracy theorists.)

Roseanne then doubled down by tweeting and retweeting more Soros conspiracy theory, as well as a stream of insults directed at CNN political commentator Chris Cillizza, Hillary Clinton, and former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett:

soros' goal; the overthrow of us constitutional republic by buying/backing candidates 4 local district attorney races who will ignore US law & favor 'feelings' instead-and call everyone who is alarmed by that 'racist'. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

This morning Roseanne Barr "joked" about Valerie Jarrett being a cross between Planet of the Apes and the Muslim Brotherhood. pic.twitter.com/3swvEx4B8H — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 29, 2018

@therealroseanne

CHELSEA SOROS CLINTON in denial. Open Society is just one of Soros' over 200 front groups to take down Liberty. https://t.co/9QYkjjgiwD — LIBERTY IS #1. (@vickibazter) May 29, 2018

The comedian eventually tweeted a much more sincere-sounding apology to “Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” acknowledging that her “joke” about the former was in “bad taste”:

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Roseanne ended her social media fusillade by issuing a more general apology and announcing that she was “leaving Twitter”:

I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

A few hours after Barr’s Twitter sign-off, ABC issued the stunning announcement that they were cancelling the rebooted ‘Roseanne’ series.