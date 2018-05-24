According to news media reports and police sources, an armed citizen killed a shooter at an Oklahoma City restaurant in the northwestern part of the city on Thursday, 24 May 2018:

Lake Hefner shooting update: A man walked into the Louie’s restaurant and opened fire with a gun. Two people were shot. One person has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A bystander with a pistol confronted the shooter outside the restaurant and fatally shot him. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 25, 2018

Two victims were hospitalized but are expected to survive. Oklahoma City Police (OKCPD) detained “a large number of witnesses” and said “there is no indication of terrorism at this point,” but as a precaution they shut down roads and urged locals to avoid the area.

Neither the identity nor any possible motive of the shooter has been released to the public yet:

I am in touch with the City Manager & the Police Chief. As OCPD has reported, the suspect is dead. OCPD asks that everyone avoid East Wharf tonight so that they can complete their investigation at the scene. https://t.co/0B2umP8cJz — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) May 25, 2018

The incident is under investigation. The shooter’s motive is unknown and his identity is not yet confirmed. The victims are expected to survive. More details will be provided later. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 25, 2018