According to Kensington Palace and CNN, neither President Trump nor former President Obama will be attending the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018.

Kensington Palace announced that the royal couple would not be inviting political leaders to the event (in their official capacities, at least), a decision that would exclude British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump (as well as his predecessor, Barack Obama).

According to CNN. only personal friends of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited guests at the event, in part due to the limited capacity of the venue: