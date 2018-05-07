On 5 May 2018, both the New York Times and NBC News published separate articles reporting that Senator John McCain (R-Arizona), 81 — who is suffering from brain cancer — doesn’t want President Donald Trump to attend his eventual funeral, but he does want former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush there to give eulogies.

Both the Times and NBC cited unnamed sources close to McCain, which we were unable to independently corroborate. Tellingly, however, as of 7 May 2018, neither McCain nor his immediate family have challenged the accuracy of the reports.

The Times reported:

The Republican senator encouraged the former Democratic vice president to “not walk away” from politics, as Mr. Biden put it before refusing to discuss a possible 2020 presidential run. Mr. McCain is using a new book and documentary to reveal his regret about not selecting former Senator Joseph I. Lieberman as his running mate in 2008. His intimates have informed the White House that their current plan for his funeral is for Vice President Mike Pence to attend the service to be held in Washington’s National Cathedral but not President Trump, with whom Mr. McCain has had a rocky relationship.

NBC News reported:

Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush plan to be eulogists at McCain’s funeral service, which is to be held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., the source close to McCain said.

We reached out to a spokeswoman for McCain and the White House Press Office with questions about these reports and got no response from either. We also reached out to the personal offices of former presidents Obama and Bush and did not receive any responses.

However it is no secret that McCain and Trump have never been on the best of terms. While still on the campaign trail in 2015, Trump said McCain, a Navy pilot during the Vietnam War who was captured and held prisoner for six years, wasn’t a war hero because “I like people that weren’t captured.” Trump meanwhile never served, having received several draft deferments.

In September 2017, Axios reported that Trump, who was angry at a Senate vote by McCain that prevented a key portion of President Obama’s healthcare plan from being rolled back, had taken to physically mocking him, prompting McCain’s daughter to lash out on Twitter:

What more must my family be put through right now? This is abhorrent. https://t.co/xJmFdh93xL — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 27, 2017



McCain revealed in July 2017 that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive and deadly form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma. According to news reports, he was resting at his family ranch in Arizona in early May and discussing the eventuality of his passing in light of his serious illness.

In April, President Trump did not attend former First Lady Barbara Bush’s funeral out of concern for creating a distraction “due to added security,” but rumors circulated that he had been ordered to stay away from the service because of his sour relationship with the Bush family. We found no evidence of such an order. First Lady Melania Trump attended the funeral in his stead.