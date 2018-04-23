A van struck multiple pedestrians in Toronto, Ontario, on 23 April 2018. Police say the driver fled the scene, according to Toronto police.

Police said initially eight to ten people were struck but the number and extent of injuries is currently unknown. The incident occurred near the intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. local time. Police have reportedly found and apprehended the suspected driver:

#BREAKING Toronto police confirm that they DO NOT know the cause or motive of the crash at this point but can confirm the driver and the vehicle are in custody. — Jenna Moon (@_jennamoon) April 23, 2018

According to Toronto Star reporter Jenna Moon, who is reporting from the scene, paramedics are assessing injuries. The Toronto subway service was also suspended near the site of the incident. This is a developing story.