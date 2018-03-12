At least two people have been killed and several more injured in a series of packaged bombs that have been left at victims’ homes across Austin, Texas, including two on 12 March 2018:

Police blocking roads near 2nd package explosion of the day @KVUE pic.twitter.com/eqsz6RvURD — Christy Millweard (@ChristyM_KVUE) March 12, 2018

Law enforcement in Austin says that the explosions appear to be related and may be racially motivated:

Investigators believe a package bomb that killed a teenager and wounded a woman in Austin on Monday is linked to a similar bombing that killed a man elsewhere in the city this month, and they’re considering whether race was a factor because all of the victims were black.

A woman in her 70s was injured in one explosion, and a teenager was killed in another:

This is the second reported explosion in Austin Monday, March 12. The first happened in Central East Austin at a home where a suspicious package was left on the doorstep of a single-family residence. A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a woman in her 40s was injured.

On 2 March 2018, a north Austin man in his 40s was killed by a similar bomb. According to reports, Austin police have identified him as Anthony Stephan House.

The deaths are being investigated as homicides:

APD briefing regarding explosion in the 4800 block of Old Fort Hill Drive. https://t.co/gY2yyu5aOY — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 12, 2018

Meanwhile, law enforcement is warning residents of Austin not to open any suspicious packages.