A photograph shows a "new hand sign" that is being used by teenagers to signal that they wish to buy or sell drugs.

A surprising number of rumors and legends seem to prey on parents who fear for the safety and wellbeing of their children. Because of this, we often have to remind people that the police have rarely, if ever, documented somebody poisoning Halloween candy, and occasionally publish articles reporting that no, teenagers are not smoking bedbugs, lacing temporary tattoos with hallucinogens, or rubbing Burt’s Bees lip balm under their eyelids to get high. (It doesn’t work.)

In November 2017, a Facebook user named David Samson took advantage of parental paranoia when he shared an image of a common hand gesture along with the claim that it was being used by teenagers to acquire drugs:

“PARENTS BE WARNED: This is not a joke! This is a sign our kids are using nowadays for drug communication of cocaine and acid! If your kid does this hand sign it’s their way of asking “do you have the goods?” please spread this to other parents! My 10 year old little Susan and her friends were caught up in this and thankfully the wife and I caught it and got them all the help and support they needed.”

Despite the first sentence in this post, it is not based in reality. Although this hand gesture may have different meanings to different people, it is commonly used in “The Circle Game,” a sort of “made you look” prank that appears to be experiencing a surge in popularity. UrbanDictionary.com provided a brief explanation of the game:

A game of peripheral vision, trickery and motor skills. The game starts out when the Offensive Player creates a circle with their thumb and forefinger, not unlike an “A-Okay” signal, somewhere below his waist. His goal is to trick another person into looking at his hand. If the Victim looks at the hand, he has lost the game, and is subsequently hit on the bicep with a closed fist, by the offensive player.

As it turns out, this was a version of the aforementioned “Circle Game.” The person who posted the original (and fake) “warning” declared themselves the “BEST troll” in a message posted a few days after their previous post went viral:

I’m not a troll, I am the BEST troll. Half of the people believe the post, half don’t believe it, and at the end of the day, I still get to punch you all the same 😜 ☃️ 🕊️

The claim that this hand gesture was being used to acquire drugs did not originate with a police department, school, or any other authoritative body; it was posted be someone to troll overly worried parents — and to trick his followers into a digital round of an online game.