Anti-gay activists continue to push the long-disproven idea that homosexuality and pedophilia are somehow connected, despite an utter lack of scientific proof. In December 2017, for instance, Facebook user Keya Hopkins shared an image purportedly showing a flyer in support of “LGBTP” rights, claiming that the “P” for stood for “Pedosexual”:

LGBT is adding the letter P for Pedosexual. Although we knew it was coming, it breaks my heart to see the acceptance of it. Pedophile is when you have “relations” with children. Pedosexual is exclusive to only boys. We officially cannot protect our children. This world can end now! #imdone

This is not a genuine flyer from an LGBT group, nor has any LGBT group condoned pedophilia, let alone announced that a “P” would be added to the acronym in order to show support for pedophiles.

This fraudulent poster seems to be the work of a 4chan misinformation campaign that began with a 23 June 2016 thread about tricking LGBT activists into supporting pedophiles. These “PsyOps” campaigns are usually aimed at tricking (“redpilling”) people into seeing “reality.” Several users chimed in with their ideas of how to make and promote the poster, which originally included the tagline “Love Is Ageless”:

Alright you fucking morons. You’re letting the LBGTQ “community”outsmart you. If they want to demand that society accept their horseshit identities, then it’s time we slip in one of our own, for godly keks. How do we do this? We convince them that Pedos deserve rights too. Think about it, if this were to catch any traction at all it would only further remove any legitimization they’ve gained. Flood twitter with #lgbtp and #loveisageless with pics like this This. You have to just act like it’s another form of sexual identification. No love is ageless shit. You have to get a Tumblr thing going with legit stuff first, and then eventually start slow, and then post that one and keep pushing it, eventually people will fight for molester rights!

Nor was it the last time a 4chan group tried this. A January 2017 thread titled “LGBTP General: Subversive Memesmithing Edition” laid out further plans to spread the idea that the LGBT community supports pedophilia:

Greetings, I come to you as a humble meming acolyte. I would like to propose a PsyOp centered around generating disgust for the burgeoning pedophile acceptance movement. This op, as you can probably deduce, will introduce fracture points in the LGBT movement by adding a “P” for pedophilia to their title. The left has continued to push perversions and this nudge will further polarize public sentiment for / against LGBT. This op, if it gained traction, would have several benefits: First, you associate that community with a blight that in fact is realistic – we all know faggots molest children at an alarming rate.

Second, it D/Cs the LGBT(P) community, some of whom will actually ACCEPT these vermin into their ranks. This is incredibly damaging from a PR standpoint, as in lose-your-job / all public support damaging.

Third, it encourages more people to out themselves out of a perceived security, which is nothing but an illusion manufactured (by us / cooperatives in the know) to destroy them. Phase 1 – Introduce OC. Push pedo acceptance particularly on the LGBT bandwagon via twitter sockpuppets etc. Offline, letters to editors and / or news orgs as an “oppressed person due to my sexual preferences.” Imagine if your 5pm news ran a story on this?

Phase 2 – Dox pedos (they bring it upon themselves, as in Heart Progress), utilize national sex offender registry, familywatchdog.us actually specifies “offense against minor” Compile a list.

Phase 3 – Distribute dox / propoganda in local settings, use your imagination. Here is some OC, in dire need of polishing to reach normies. Fire up GIMP and twitter puppets and let the triggering commence. Possible hashtags:

WeArentMonsters

GaysForPedoSexuality

ConsentToLove

ChooseNotAbuse

Troll accounts posing as supporters of the “LGBTP” movement and at least one account posing as an official “LGBTQP” organization started to push the narrative on Twitter:

To be clear, no LGBT organization has ever come out in favor of child molestation. Furthermore, this attempt to link homosexuality to pedophilia was rooted in bigotry, not statistics: