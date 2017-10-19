CLAIM

An image shows a lawmaker's underwear as she leans over a desk.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

Someone in possession of both photograph editing software and an apparent grudge against women in government has doctored an image of Italian lawmaker to make it look as if her underwear was showing during her swearing-in ceremony.

Maria Elena Boschi was sworn in as Minister for Constitutional Reforms and Relations with the Parliament in February 2014, but by October 2017, the doctored image deriding her (which has been circulating for years) was accompanied by comments mistaking Boschi for U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

Here’s a comparison of the manipulated image (left) and the real photograph (right):



At the time, Boschi also faced sexist remarks for simply wearing this blue suit: