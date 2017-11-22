CLAIM

Actor Keanu Reeves stated that Hollywood elites engage in the ritual abuse of children and the practice of drinking their blood.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 19 November 2017, the web site YourNewsWire published an article reporting that actor Keanu Reeves had proclaimed “Hollywood elites engage in the ritual abuse of children and the practice of drinking their blood”:

Hollywood elites use “the blood of babies to get high” according to Keanu Reeves, who warns that “these people believe the more innocent the child, and the more it suffered before it died, the better the high.“ “The revelations that are coming out of Hollywood now, I’m telling you, they are just the tip of the iceberg,” Keanu Reeves said in Milan, Italy, where he unveiled three motorbikes that he designed for a company that he co-founded in 2007. According to Reeves, the number of Hollywood elites who engage in the ritual abuse of children and the practice of drinking their blood is not insignificant. “Some of these guys carry around bottles of blood. They call it ‘red wine.’ But they don’t hide it.“ “From what I understand there is a supply chain that delivers young children on the regular. I’ve heard them refer to times of famine, times of feast.“

None of this was true: Although Reeves had recently attended a motorcycle convention in Milan, the actor gave no such interview as described above while there, nor was he recorded by any other source (at any time or location) as having made comments about “Hollywood elites” drinking the blood of children. This story was completely fabricated by YourNewsWire, a fake news site that peddles in shamelessly fictional clickbait.

Within days, the false YourNewsWire story about Keanu Reeves had been pulled and the URL redirected to point to a different article on the site.

YourNewsWire previously ran a similarly false story about singer Katy Perry’s supposedly having expressed a preference for cannibalism.