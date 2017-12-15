CLAIM

A photograph shows Robert Mueller in Vietnam in 1969.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

As speculation heated up in late 2017 that President Donald Trump was going to fire special counsel Robert Mueller from his position leading the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections, Internet users started sharing memes claiming to compare the men’s integrity. For instance, an image purportedly showing Robert Mueller serving in the Vietnam War (left) was frequently shared next to photographs of Donald Trump (right), who received multiple deferments exempting him from the draft:

The image of President Trump is real. According to Business Insider, it was taken from the New York Military Academy’s 1964 yearbook and showed Trump with (not pictured) “his fellow intramural bowling team staffers.” The photograph purportedly showing Mueller, however, doesn’t actually show the former FBI Director during the war.

Robert Mueller truly did serve in the Vietnam War, where his distinguished service as a Marine earned a Bronze Star, the Purple Heart and other decorations. A 2001 profile from Time Magazine reported that Mueller enlisted in the Marines in 1968 and served as the Commander of a rifle platoon of the 3rd Marine Division:

In 1968, while others of his generation were attempting to avoid the draft, Mueller enlisted in the Marine Corps. After officer candidate school, Army Ranger School and Army jump school, he shipped out to Vietnam, where he commanded a rifle platoon. Toward the end of his tour he became aide-de-camp to the commanding general of the Third Marine Division. He was decorated with the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, two Navy Commendation Medals and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry.

Military.com provided some more information about Mueller’s service:

What was even stranger — he didn’t curse, at least in front of them — and that was decidedly uncommon for a Marine. They also said that he was “solid,” and knew how to listen. And they also liked that he was a “Mustang” — he had enlisted out of Princeton and gone through Parris Island boot camp just like them, and then through Officer Candidate School. Mueller would earn the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry in his time in Vietnam. The citation for his Bronze Star said that during an attack on his rifle platoon, “2nd Lt. Mueller fearlessly moved from one position to another, directing the accurate counterfire of his men and shouting words of encouragement to them.” During the firefight on Dec. 11, 1968, Mueller “personally led a fire team across the fire-swept terrain to recover a mortally wounded Marine who had fallen in a position forward of the friendly lines,” the citation said.

Mueller certainly served in the Vietnam War. However, he is not the man featured in this photograph.

This photograph has been online since at least 2012 but it wasn’t associated with Mueller until the former FBI Director was brought back into the spotlight as the special council of the Russia investigation.

When this image was originally posted to Flickr on 28 July 2012 by photographer Ed Episcopo it was included in an album documenting the 25th Infantry during the Vietnam War:

Episcopo stated that all of the images were taken with a “$12 Kodak Instamatic cartridge camera” before being scanned and processed with modern software. The so-called Mueller image, according to Episcopo, showed a member of the “25th Infantry Division, 9th Regiment, 4th BN, C Company” on Easter morning:

Vietnam, 1967 – 1968, 25th Infantry Division, 9th Regiment, 4th BN, C Company. Taken after an all night operation and sweep of a village on Easter Morning.

We reached out to Episcopo for more information about his photograph. However, as Mueller was part of the 3rd Marine Division, not the 25th Infantry Division, it’s safe to say that he was not the soldier in the picture.