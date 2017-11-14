CLAIM

A photograph shows a group of deported veterans in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez.

TRUE

RATING

TRUE

ORIGIN

In November 2017, during the Veteran’s Day weekend, a photograph showing a group of former military members who have been deported from the United States went viral. Some viewed the image with equal parts skepticism and disbelief: Is this photograph real? Is the United States really deporting veterans?

Although the photograph went viral during the 2017 Veteran’s Day holiday, it was actually taken a few months prior, on 29 May (during another remembrance-related holiday, Memorial Day weekend) by Herika Martinez, a photographer for the international news agency Agence France-Presse. At the time, AFP shared the image on Twitter with the following description:

Mexicans who served in US Army with the promise of becoming citizens but ended up being deported, protest on Memorial Day in Ciudad Juarez pic.twitter.com/nRSpFAx8Ie — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 30, 2017

Getty Images used a similar caption for this photograph, and also added that the men pictured were veterans of the Vietnam and Iraq wars.

Serving in the United States military does fast-track citizenship applications under some circumstances, but it is not an automatic guarantee, which many noncitizen members do not realize until it is too late for them to take advantage of the program. Furthermore, although this image (as well as the term “deported veterans”) may be jarring, it does not show a recent development. In 2004, the Deported Veterans Support House — also known as “The Bunker” — was established in Tijuana, Mexico to provide aid and financial, health, and emotional support to veterans who have been deported from the United States:

Since 1996, the United States Government has been deporting veterans who, as legal permanent residents, joined the United States Armed Forces and served their country proudly. Veterans who have been deported served in wars such as Vietnam, Persian Gulf, Kosovo, Iraq & Afghanistan, and served in both combat and peacetime. The deported veterans support house has come into contact with over 100 veterans who have been deported or being deported to over 30 countries of origin around the world. All of these veterans had legal residency status, Veterans Administration (VA) Benefits as well as strong ties to the United States prior to deportation. All of the veterans whom we have met maintain a strong desire to return to the United States, as many have hardly known any other home throughout their lives and have been forced to leave behind children, spouses, parents, and siblings as well as firmly established lives and communities in the United States.

TaskAndPurpose.com, a military web site, published an article about the issue in 2015; other outlets — such as CNN, the Los Angeles Times, NPR, and Fox News — have been covering the issue for years. We have also received previous queries about whether it is true that the United States is deporting veterans of its military. The answer, as you might have guessed, is yes, it is.