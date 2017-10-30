CLAIM

Fox News didn't report breaking political news about the indictment of Paul Manafort and instead ran coverage of controversy involving a cheeseburger emoji.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

Conservative news did not make a meal of a silly emoji story about cheeseburgers instead of covering the federal investigation into alleged Russian election tampering.

The indictment of Paul Manafort on 30 October 2017 trended across Twitter (with hashtags like #HappyIndictmentDay), as did a related meme suggesting that Fox News instituted a blackout of the political development in favor of reporting the same news carried on competitors MSNBC and CNN:

Paul Manafort just agreed to turn himself in to the FBI. What should we report on?

CNN: Manafort

MSNBC: Manafort

Fox News: Hamburger emoji pic.twitter.com/Wjsvkb2coW — Roberto Ferdman (@robferdman) October 30, 2017

Manafort indictment being discussed on CNN and MSNBC, Fox covering cheeseburger emojis. #TrumpRussia #BenedictDonald — Becky Powers (@WildwoodFlower7) October 30, 2017

Manafort turns himself in 2 FBI. CNN: Manafort top story. MSNBC: Manafort breaking news. FOX: but where should cheese go on a cheeseburger?? pic.twitter.com/cG1eOQNmA5 — photopab (@PhotoPab) October 30, 2017

It didn’t take long for the claim to take root as a literal assessment of Fox News’ 30 October 2017 programming schedule during breaking, high-interest political news:

When news of Manafort’s charges dropped Fox & Friends turned to the “controversial” cheeseburger emoji https://t.co/uUuPbKsmCs @AndrewKirell — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 30, 2017

The linked Daily Beast item didn’t claim Fox News ignored the news entirely in favor of reporting a controversy over cheeseburger emojis, instead reporting:

The president was pleased. “Great job by MichaelCaputo on @foxandfriends,” Trump tweeted, just minutes before 8 a.m. ET … when the news of Manafort’s and Gates’ charges dropped shortly thereafter, Fox & Friends took the longest of the cable-news morning shows to get to it — at first, devoting more time to a blurb about the “controversial” new cheeseburger emoji. A few minutes later, the Friends brought out Alan Dershowitz — a “lifelong Democrat” they continually noted, obscuring his newfound reputation for being a Trump attack dog on Russia — to fill them [in] on any potential legal implications. “What if Manafort doesn’t have anything on the president? No more ‘Russia collusion’? Are we done with this?” an exasperated Ainsley Earhardt asked the law professor, who jovially explained that Manafort’s downfall is likely the Mueller team’s attempt to see which dominoes will fall. Shortly thereafter, they were back to discussing cheeseburger emojis.

And the Twitter timeline for @FoxAndFriends told a different story. Tweets concurrent with the show’s on-air reporting centered heavily on Manafort’s indictment — and we were unable to find any linking to content about a “cheeseburger emoji”:

.@JonathanTurley: #MuellerMonday is like the Academy Awards in Washington of who’s in the indictment envelope pic.twitter.com/seXBfP8wgf — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 30, 2017

During the apex of general coverage (at 8:18 AM EST and after), @FoxAndFriends tweeted:

FOX NEWS ALERT: Reports say Paul Manafort to turn himself in today pic.twitter.com/SjtjeinqCN — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 30, 2017

Report: Paul Manafort, Rick Gates to surrender to special counsel https://t.co/iPPXwscjHD — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 30, 2017

However, Fox was not the only major news network to cover the cheeseburger emoji controversy on the same day the indictment made headlines:

Although it appeared the meme began as a joke about Fox News covering a cheeseburger emoji controversy in lieu of the topical events surrounding Paul Manafort, it quickly became something social media users believed was literally the case.

By comparison, CNN also covered the emoji debate, yet Twitter focused on the early morning show’s comprehensive coverage of the Manafort news.