CLAIM

The FBI received a warning about about suspected killer in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

UNPROVEN

RATING

UNPROVEN

ORIGIN

While the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) continued its investigation into the fatal shooting attack at a Parkland, Florida, high school on 14 February 2018, a YouTube user from Mississippi revealed that he had an online brush with someone with the same name as the suspected gunman.

As Buzzfeed and other outlets reported, 36-year-old Ben Bennight contacted FBI officials in September 2016, after a user with the name Nikolas Cruz left a comment on one of Bennight’s videos saying, “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.”

A 19-year-old man with the same name was arrested in connection with the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 dead and several injured. The day after the shooting, Cruz was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

However, authorities said in a press conference that they had not determined whether the suspect was the same person who left the threatening comment on Bennight’s video. According to special agent Robert Lasky:

No other information was included in the comment, which would indicate a time, location, or true identity of the person who made the comment. The FBI conducted database reviews, checks, but was unable to further identify the person who made the comment.

Bennight said that he first spoke to bureau agents on 25 September 2017 — the day after he flagged the comment — and again on the night of the shooting. He reiterated to the officials that he did not know the identity of the commenter. In a video he posted after the shooting, Bennight said:

I would like to think that they were already investigating this guy and they had him on the top of their radar and that’s how they wound up contacting me so quickly. I wish I could’ve given him more information but it was just a comment on my channel, a generic name — the person’s name — and they think it was related so they came out to talk to me.

Both the comment and YouTube account associated with it have been taken down.

On 15 February 2018, the Jewish advocacy group the Anti-Defamation League reported that Cruz “had participated in one or more training exercises” with a white supremacist group, the Republic of Florida (ROF). According to an ROF spokesperson, Jordan Jereb, the group did not order or intend for Cruz to undertake any violent action. However, local law enforcement told reporters that there is no indication of any ties between Cruz and any militant groups, including ROF.

In May 2017, FBI and Homeland Security officials reportedly said in an intelligence bulletin that white supremacist groups “likely will continue to pose a threat of lethal violence over the next year.” Critics have accused the federal government of not devoting enough resources to identify and stifle threats by such organizations.

We contacted the FBI seeking further comment but did not hear back by time of publication.