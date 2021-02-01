As part of its annual fundraiser, San Antonio Zoo in Texas is offering scorned lovers the chance to name a cockroach or rodent after their ex before it is fed to a larger animal.

Spurned lovers seeking revenge on Valentine’s Day have an opportunity for one more jab at their former partners during the 2021 “Cry Me a Cockroach!” event hosted by the San Antonio Zoo.

The second annual fundraising event offers participants the opportunity to name a cockroach or rodent after their ex-partners before the animals are fed to larger predators.

“You will be able to symbolically name a cockroach after your ex, and we will serve it up as an enrichment treat to one of our animals for only $5,” wrote the zoo. “If your ex was a snake, you can name a pre-frozen rat after them, and we will feed it to a reptile for $25!”



The non-profit San Antonio Zoo is operated by the San Antonio Zoological Society, and the wildlife facility went viral in 2020 when it hosted its inaugural feeding frenzy fundraiser. And in 2021, not only will participants have the ability to name a rodent after their ex, but they will be able to watch it being devoured live on Valentine’s Day on the zoo’s Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages.

