Pic Shows MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at Trump Rally?

Published May 3, 2024

Claim:
A photo that circulated in early May 2024 authentically showed Mike Lindell looking emaciated with dark circles around his eyes.
Rating:
Fake
Fake

About this rating

On May 1, 2024, X account @GaryPetersonUSA shared an image purportedly showing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a supporter of former president Donald Trump and prominent denier of 2020 presidential election results, looking emaciated with dark shadows around his eyes:

The photo went viral, with some wondering if it was actually real. This image was a heavily doctored version of a photo that indeed showed Lindell. The X account for Devil's Advocate Radio, a left-leaning Wisconsin political show, shared the original, unedited image on May 1, 2024, several hours before the viral version surfaced.

That original image showed a healthier-looking Lindell with Devil's Advocate Radio host Mike Crute at a campaign rally for Trump in Waukesha, Wisconsin, earlier that day.

@GaryPetersonUSA is a "political satire character" run by an unnamed "Youtube comedian," according to the fact-checking outlet Lead Stories. Speaking to that outlet, the person behind the account confirmed they manipulated the photo and alluded to other less-obvious easter eggs in the creation:

You can rest easy … Mike Lindell has happily not started dressing like a late night horror host, although I don't know if I trust Heckyl & Jeckyl, Dr. Richard Kinball, and the Patriot cat in the background.

… Gary is a political satire character. I'm a YouTube comedian, but a lot of that is movie based, so I created Gary to have a lot of fun with political humor.

Because the photo is doctored, Snopes classifies the image as "Fake."

