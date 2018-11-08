Did the News Media Ignore a Black Conservative Event at the White House?

A Facebook post claiming that news outlets ignored the Young Black Leadership Summit ignored several reports of attendees' encounter with President Donald Trump.

By Arturo Garcia
Published 8 November 2018

Claim

The news media ignored the Young Black Leadership Summit event held in Washington, D.C., in October 2018.

Rating

False About this rating

Origin

The “Liberal Privilege” Facebook group attempted to cast African-American conservatives as the objects of media bias with a claim that news outlets had ignored the Young Black Leadership’s October 2018 summit in Washington, D.C. “Liberal Privilege” posted a photograph taken at the Young Black Leadership Summit event along with the caption “Largest gathering of black conservatives in history — Media silent”:

While we cannot gauge whether this event was truly the “largest” gathering of black conservatives ever, the notion that the news media ignored it does not hold up.

Hosted by conservative activist group Turning Point USA, the event drew media attention following a address delivered to attendees by President Donald Trump on 26 October 2018. That event was covered by national news outlets such as NBC News, the Washington Post, USA Today, and the New York Post.

Additional coverage was provided by the UK’s Guardian and African-American-oriented news sites such as NewsOne and The Root, among others.

The Washington Post also reported on an appearance before the Young Black Leadership Summit by sports pundit Jason Whitlock a day after the group met with the president.

Sources
  • Smith, David.   "'Why is That Racist?' Trump Greets Young Black Leaders with Freewheeling Rant."
        The Guardian.   26 October 2018.
  • NewsOne.   "Sunken Place Summit: Twitter Destroys Candace Owens' Young Black Conservatives Event."
        26 October 2018.
  • The Washington Post.   "Live: Trump Delivers Remarks at Young Black Leadership Summit."
        26 October 2018.
  • Harriot, Michael.   "Trump Rants Like Racist Grandpa in Speech to MAGA Negroes."
        The Root.   27 October 2018.
  • Strauss, Ben.   "Jason Whitlock to Young Black Conservatives: 'I'm Here to Tell You How' to Be Leaders."
        The Washington Post.   30 October 2018.
  • USA Today.   "Live Stream: President Trump Speaks at the Young Black Leadership Summit."
        26 October 2018.
  • Schwab, Nikki.   "Trump Invites Young Black Conservatives to White House."
        New York Post.   23 October 2018.
By Arturo Garcia
Published 8 November 2018

Dear Reader,

Snopes.com has long been engaged in the battle against misinformation, an effort we could not sustain without support from our audience. Producing reliable fact-checking and thorough investigative reporting requires significant resources. We pay writers, editors, web developers, and other staff who work tirelessly to provide you with an invaluable service: evidence-based, contextualized analysis of facts. Help us keep Snopes.com strong. Make a direct contribution today. Learn More.

Donate with PayPal