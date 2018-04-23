CLAIM

YETI told the NRA the brand no longer wishes to do business with the organization, demonstrating that YETI does not support the Second Amendment.

On 21 April 2018, NRA-ILA (the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action) issued a press release reporting that the YETI brand of coolers had severed their business relationship with the NRA:

Suddenly, without prior notice, YETI has declined to do business with The NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why. They will only say they will no longer sell products to The NRA Foundation. That certainly isn’t sportsmanlike. In fact, YETI should be ashamed. They have declined to continue helping America’s young people enjoy outdoor recreational activities. These activities enable them to appreciate America and enjoy our natural resources with wholesome and healthy outdoor recreational and educational programs.

The e-mail concluded with contact information for YETI’s corporate offices, and a note that “information is power … [w]e thought you needed this information.” The claim quickly spread on social media, typically in posts asserting that YETI had “cut ties” with the NRA completely:

NRA-ILA’s 21 April 2018 statement did not actually say YETI had “cut ties” with the organization, but rather that the brand “no longer wished to be an NRA vendor.” Screenshots and text of an e-mail purportedly sent by YETI to their ambassadors that circulated online asserted that YETI was ending a “wide range of legacy vendor programs,” not singling out the NRA Foundation:

Screenshots of a Facebook post of indeterminate origin (we could not locate it on any of YETI’s official social media accounts) also circulated in response to the NRA-ILA press release, claiming that reports of YETI’s having “cut ties with the NRA” were “mischaracterized and sensationalized”:

We spoke with a person with knowledge of this situation, who maintained that YETI in no way severed their business relationship with the NRA Foundation or any other NRA entity, and that the only thing YETI changed was an across-the-board “legacy” discount program that was not unique to the NRA. We have not yet received a response to a request for comment from the NRA-ILA.